^

Sports

Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 3:05pm
Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas boys take their turn to shine when they duke it out against powerhouse Lithuania in the opener of the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Led by ace guard Kieffer Louie Alas, the Nationals plunge into a baptism of fire against the World No. 7 Lithuanians to kick off Group A play of the world championship for the 16 best youth teams. 

Game time is at 5:30 p.m. (Manila time), with Gilas eyeing to land a massive upset ax to prime up for equally stronger squads in World No. 2 Spain and World No. 15 Puerto Rico. 

Lithuania, Puerto Rico and European champion Spain finished at the podium in the last three editions of the world youth championship with the latter winning silver behind World No. 1 USA in the 2022 tilt in Malaga.

That should be enough warning for the giant mountain Gilas would have to climb.

And the Filipinos are ready against all the odds. 

Mentored by Josh Reyes, Gilas clinched a semifinal finish in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship last year to mark a return in the World Cup for the first time since the era of triple towers Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Carl Tamayo in 2019.

Alas, son of veteran head coach Louie and brother of NLEX star Kevin, will banner Gilas on the heels of his FIBA Asia All-Star Five citation in Doha, Qatar behind averages of 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. 

Backstopping him are Kurt Nathan Velasquez, Elijah Mark Williams, Cletz David Amos, Edryn Morales, Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice, Irus Chua, Bonn Ervin Daja, Paul Cyron Diao, Jaime Lorenzo Gomez-De Liaño, Samuel Alegre and Noah Matteo Banal. 

Other teams clashing in the youth World Cup are the mighty USA squad, which won all six editions, China, France and Guinea in Group B, host Turkey, Argentina, New Zealand and Italy in Group C as well as Australia, Canada, Egypt and Germany in Group D. 

No team will be eliminated in the pool phase as all 16 countries will barge in the knockout stage featuring a crossover format between top-ranked and bottom-placed teams from Groups A and B against C and D.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas got a boost from Sen. Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission with the team members given an incentive...
Sports
fbtw
What makes Betancourt tick

What makes Betancourt tick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
While Joe Betancourt, the former Charlotte Hornets scout who nearly brought Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997, is busy...
Sports
fbtw
Historic NBA draft for France

Historic NBA draft for France

15 hours ago
The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its annual draft. Not the month, but a tweak to the hour the picks start coming...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas about to face Turkiye and Poland ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), head coach Tim...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX holds basketball clinics, court renovations in Northern Luzon

NLEX holds basketball clinics, court renovations in Northern Luzon

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors are bringing their basketball programs far and wide as they continued on with their “Dayo”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt

Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women 3x3 team is eyeing a stronger finish in the Wuhan leg of the FIBA 3x3 women’s series this...
Sports
fbtw
Hoping for feel of Euro play

Hoping for feel of Euro play

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Whether it’s against a foreign club or a top-tier Euro squad, Gilas Pilipinas is always game for tune-ups in its continuing...
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque, Gotiong claim JPGT Binitin top honors

Tambalque, Gotiong claim JPGT Binitin top honors

15 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque and Dominique Gotiong delivered standout final round performances to spike their respective title runs in...
Sports
fbtw
Eala again on brink of Slam main draw

Eala again on brink of Slam main draw

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala zeroed in on a possible historic feat with a great 1-6, 7-6(9), 6-3 win over world No. 110 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with