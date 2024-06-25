^

Sports

QC District 1 Warriors reign supreme in Indonesia's CLS Cup tilt

Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 12:58pm
QC District 1 Warriors reign supreme in Indonesia's CLS Cup tilt
The squad is composed of players from the Quezon City’s 1st District who were selected during a series of tryouts from the D1 Basketball League.

MANILA, Philippines – The District Warriors Philippines of Quezon City’s 1st District fought for flag and country and emerged victorious in the Mutant 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) Cup International Invitational League Under-23 Senior Basketball Boys Division crown held in Indonesia last Saturday.

The District Warriors, backed by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, withstood a late rally by the ACBA Tigers Sydney (ATS) for a 75-71 win in a tightly contested championship game that featured five players from the winning side scoring in double figures.

Atayde commended the team for winning the international tourney, saying “I salute this team for showing the world how Filipinos respond to pressure and adversity."

"Hindi sila bumigay, hindi sila bumitaw — yan ang pusong Pinoy."

The District Warriors, coached by Dale Lacorte and Vis Valencia, raced to a 74-65 lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Tigers countered with a huge run to cut the deficit to 74-71.

The Aussies had a chance to tie the score following a turnover by the District Warriors, but an inspired defense by the Filipinos forced their opponent to cough up the ball and gave the eventual champions the final possession. A split free throw by the Filipinos with two seconds left sealed the game for the Filipino cagers.

Atayde, a member of the Youth and Sports Development Committee in the House of Representatives, praised the team’s players and coaches for working cohesively as a unit to finish the single-round robin weeklong tournament on top with a 5-1 win-loss record.

The District Warriors were paced by Custodio Lastra Jr. with 13 points, as well as Christopher Ang (11), Christian Jake Agoncillo (10), Warren Calara (10) and Jermiah Guzman (10).

The other members of the team are Ryan Arceo, Danren Nepomuceno, Joeben Loria, Patrick Buena, and Andrei Diaz, along with team coordinator Carl Lorenz Eserjose.

Funded by Atayde, the squad is composed of players from the Quezon City’s 1st District who were selected during a series of tryouts from Atayde’s D1 Basketball League.

Atayde, a known sports aficionado, also supports other sports like fencing, football and volleyball.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas belles ruthless

Gilas belles ruthless

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women pulverized their Maldives counterparts, 141-18, in an electrifying start in the FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
Zus Coffee eyeing Gagate

Zus Coffee eyeing Gagate

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
La Salle’s Thea Gagate is bound to join Zus Coffee as the first pick in the first Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft...
Sports
fbtw
Sanchez splashes way to gold

Sanchez splashes way to gold

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
If there is any doubt about Kayla Sanchez being the best female swimmer in the country today, the Fil-Canadian Olympian relay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas hunt for Paris Olympic berth up for free streaming via Smart

Gilas hunt for Paris Olympic berth up for free streaming via Smart

2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ last-ditch effort to make it to the Paris Olympics is just around the corner, with the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Team USA manager happy for volleyball&rsquo;s growth in Philippines

Fil-Am Team USA manager happy for volleyball’s growth in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Everything has come full circle for Filipino-American team manager David Dantes of Team USA, as he returned to his home country...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret edges crowd favorite T1 to enter playoffs in VCT Pacific Stage 2

Team Secret edges crowd favorite T1 to enter playoffs in VCT Pacific Stage 2

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
A new era is dawning for the lone all-Filipino team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific as Team Secret secured a...
Sports
fbtw
Redick confirmed as new Lakers coach

Redick confirmed as new Lakers coach

3 hours ago
Former NBA player-turned-pundit J.J. Redick says he is ready for the challenge of taking the Los Angeles Lakers back to the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with