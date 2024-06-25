QC District 1 Warriors reign supreme in Indonesia's CLS Cup tilt

The squad is composed of players from the Quezon City’s 1st District who were selected during a series of tryouts from the D1 Basketball League.

MANILA, Philippines – The District Warriors Philippines of Quezon City’s 1st District fought for flag and country and emerged victorious in the Mutant 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) Cup International Invitational League Under-23 Senior Basketball Boys Division crown held in Indonesia last Saturday.

The District Warriors, backed by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, withstood a late rally by the ACBA Tigers Sydney (ATS) for a 75-71 win in a tightly contested championship game that featured five players from the winning side scoring in double figures.

Atayde commended the team for winning the international tourney, saying “I salute this team for showing the world how Filipinos respond to pressure and adversity."

"Hindi sila bumigay, hindi sila bumitaw — yan ang pusong Pinoy."

The District Warriors, coached by Dale Lacorte and Vis Valencia, raced to a 74-65 lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Tigers countered with a huge run to cut the deficit to 74-71.

The Aussies had a chance to tie the score following a turnover by the District Warriors, but an inspired defense by the Filipinos forced their opponent to cough up the ball and gave the eventual champions the final possession. A split free throw by the Filipinos with two seconds left sealed the game for the Filipino cagers.

Atayde, a member of the Youth and Sports Development Committee in the House of Representatives, praised the team’s players and coaches for working cohesively as a unit to finish the single-round robin weeklong tournament on top with a 5-1 win-loss record.

The District Warriors were paced by Custodio Lastra Jr. with 13 points, as well as Christopher Ang (11), Christian Jake Agoncillo (10), Warren Calara (10) and Jermiah Guzman (10).

The other members of the team are Ryan Arceo, Danren Nepomuceno, Joeben Loria, Patrick Buena, and Andrei Diaz, along with team coordinator Carl Lorenz Eserjose.

Funded by Atayde, the squad is composed of players from the Quezon City’s 1st District who were selected during a series of tryouts from Atayde’s D1 Basketball League.

Atayde, a known sports aficionado, also supports other sports like fencing, football and volleyball.