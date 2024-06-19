Germany shocks France in Volleyball Nations League

MANILA, Philippines -- Germany scored a huge upset in the men’s Volleyball Nations League after stunning France in four sets, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the win, Germany kept its bid for the final eight alive.

Gyorgy Grozer led the victors with a game-high 21 points. Moritz Reichert and Lukas Maase chipped in 12 apiece.

France led by two, 21-19, in the fourth set after a kill by Le Goff as they tried to push the contest into a fifth frame.

Germany, though, unleashed back-to-back-to-back points to overtake their opponents, 22-21, capped by an attack by Brand.

Patry tied the set up with a booming attack, but Maase took the lead back with a strong hit, 23-22.

An error by Maase tied the game up for France, but Reichert and Grozer ended the match with timely attacks, 25-23.

Tobias Krick and Tobias Brand added 10 each for the Germans.

Jean Patry spearheaded France with 20 markers. Trevor Clevenot backstopped with 16.

The two teams were virtually tied in attacks and service aces, and France even had more blocks (7) against Germany (3.)

France, however, committed more errors at 35 against Germany’s 26.

Germany, which will face Canada next on Thursday, is now holding a 4-5 win-loss record. The French dropped to 6-3, and will duke it out with Iran on Friday.