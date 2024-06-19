District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey with a dominant win over Thailand’s Shoot it Dragons, 110-65, Tuesday in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Quezon City’s Ryan Arceo had 20 points in the win, backstopped by Danren Nepomuceno and Christian Agoncillo who both had 19.

The District Warriors, a team backed by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, asserted their mastery over the competition from the get-go, turning a slim 17-14 lead in the first quarter to a 52-29 advantage going into the half.

This was enough separation as the Philippines breezed through to the final buzzer, as the offensive onslaught simply could not be stopped.

The District Warriors led by as much as 48 points, 110-62, before a late 3-pointer by the Dragons set the final score.

Christian Ang also provided 14 markers for Quezon City.

Atayde, in a statement, voiced belief that the team “plays with a lot of pride, and I have faith that they can bring home the championship."

“The Philippines is a basketball-loving nation that has talented and skillful players in all of our 7,000-plus islands. This includes our district, and we are more than happy to support them in this overseas campaign,” said the lawmaker, a member of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

The Philippines will be facing top club teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia in a single-round robin format.