^

Sports

District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 11:48am
District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt
QC District Warriors
Rep. Arjo Atayde's office

MANILA, Philippines – The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey with a dominant win over Thailand’s Shoot it Dragons, 110-65, Tuesday in Surabaya, Indonesia. 

Quezon City’s Ryan Arceo had 20 points in the win, backstopped by Danren Nepomuceno and Christian Agoncillo who both had 19. 

The District Warriors, a team backed by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, asserted their mastery over the competition from the get-go, turning a slim 17-14 lead in the first quarter to a 52-29 advantage going into the half. 

This was enough separation as the Philippines breezed through to the final buzzer, as the offensive onslaught simply could not be stopped. 

The District Warriors led by as much as 48 points, 110-62, before a late 3-pointer by the Dragons set the final score. 

Christian Ang also provided 14 markers for Quezon City. 

Atayde, in a statement, voiced belief that the team “plays with a lot of pride, and I have faith that they can bring home the championship."

“The Philippines is a basketball-loving nation that has talented and skillful players in all of our 7,000-plus islands. This includes our district, and we are more than happy to support them in this overseas campaign,” said the lawmaker, a member of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

The Philippines will be facing top club teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia in a single-round robin format.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Farewell to the Trigger

Farewell to the Trigger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball fans know Allan Caidic as the Triggerman, the deadly left-handed three-point shooter who was on five PBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys ready for FIBA U-17 World Cup gauntlet

Gilas boys ready for FIBA U-17 World Cup gauntlet

18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

13 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Batang PBA gets going today

Batang PBA gets going today

13 hours ago
The next generation of PBA stars take the spotlight today as the Batang PBA 11-Under tournament gets going at the Ynares Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Waiting for Roach or McCrory

Waiting for Roach or McCrory

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
WBA superfeatherweight champion Lamont Roach will stake his crown against Irish challenger Feargal McCrory at the Entertainment...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic to play in Paris Olympics: Serbia Olympic Committee

Djokovic to play in Paris Olympics: Serbia Olympic Committee

2 hours ago
Former tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will play at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris, the Olympic Committee of Serbia...
Sports
fbtw
Saso targets 3rd major victory on 23rd birthday

Saso targets 3rd major victory on 23rd birthday

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
With her spot in the Paris Olympics secured, Yuka Saso can now fully concentrate on winning consecutive major titles —...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Banchero finally nails elusive PBA title

Meralco's Banchero finally nails elusive PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
After past defeats, Chris Banchero can now call himself a PBA champion.
Sports
fbtw
Flores, Gonzales reign supreme in JPGT Iloilo leg

Flores, Gonzales reign supreme in JPGT Iloilo leg

13 hours ago
Kurt Flores overcame an eight-stroke deficit to defeat Isaac Locsin and win the boys’ 10-12 crown by four with a 94...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with