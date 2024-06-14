Archers rule Pinoyliga cage tourney

De La Salle University import Henry Agunnane of Nigeria drives to the basket against National University counterpart Omar John of Senegal during the finals of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last Saturday at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University survived a grueling battle against National University as the Green Archers downed the Bulldogs, 84-81, in the finals to capture the Season 3 title of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last Saturday at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.

La Salle’s Nigerian import Henry Agunnane collected 22 points and 10 rebounds with two shot blocks to lead the Taft-based school. His basket gave them an 82-70 lead with 5:22 left in the game.

NU came within 84-81 on a three-point shot by Steve Enriquez with 1:22 to play.

However, after the two teams exchanged missed shots, Agunnane made a huge defensive stop late in the game that allowed the Archers to get the win, and the championship in this prestigious pre-season tournament, joining University of the East and Ateneo – winners of Season 1 and 2.

Jacob Cortez, one of La Salle’s prized recruits in the off-season, also came through with 22 points highlighted by 5-of-9 shooting from three-point territory with two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Kevin Quiambao added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for La Salle.

“It’s a good learning experience opportunity, especially looking forward to Season 88 where Jacob, Kean and Luis (Pablo) will be part of already,” said La Salle mentor Topex Robinson.

DLSU will need to decide which to use between Agunnane and Bright Nwankwo – the import of the Archers when they bagged the UAAP Season 86 title – this year as both are eligible to play for Season 87.

Cortez, son of former La Salle great and PBA legend Mike Cortez, and Kean Baclaan will have to complete their residency this Season 87 before they can suit up and play for the school in Season 88.

Jake Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 17 points while PJ Palacielo added 13 points.