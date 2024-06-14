^

Sports

Archers rule Pinoyliga cage tourney

Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 4:05pm
Archers rule Pinoyliga cage tourney
De La Salle University import Henry Agunnane of Nigeria drives to the basket against National University counterpart Omar John of Senegal during the finals of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last Saturday at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University survived a grueling battle against National University as the Green Archers downed the Bulldogs, 84-81, in the finals to capture the Season 3 title of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last Saturday at the Amoranto Sports Arena in Quezon City.

La Salle’s Nigerian import Henry Agunnane collected 22 points and 10 rebounds with two shot blocks to lead the Taft-based school. His basket gave them an 82-70 lead with 5:22 left in the game.

NU came within 84-81 on a three-point shot by Steve Enriquez with 1:22 to play.

However, after the two teams exchanged missed shots, Agunnane made a huge defensive stop late in the game that allowed the Archers to get the win, and the championship in this prestigious pre-season tournament, joining University of the East and Ateneo – winners of Season 1 and 2.

Jacob Cortez, one of La Salle’s prized recruits in the off-season, also came through with 22 points highlighted by 5-of-9 shooting from three-point territory with two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Kevin Quiambao added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for La Salle.

“It’s a good learning experience opportunity, especially looking forward to Season 88 where Jacob, Kean and Luis (Pablo) will be part of already,” said La Salle mentor Topex Robinson.

DLSU will need to decide which to use between Agunnane and Bright Nwankwo – the import of the Archers when they bagged the UAAP Season 86 title – this year as both are eligible to play for Season 87.

Cortez, son of former La Salle great and PBA legend Mike Cortez, and Kean Baclaan will have to complete their residency this Season 87 before they can suit up and play for the school in Season 88.

Jake Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 17 points while PJ Palacielo added 13 points.

vuukle comment

COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

17 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

3 hours ago
Six of the UAAP and NCAA’s standout stars will be recognized as the athletic season’s cream of the crop in the...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon missed out on making history as he lost his 11th and final round game to Armenian...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

4 hours ago
ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024”...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina is poised to join the world's top women golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with