Boxing 5: Strong unit capable of podium finishes

The Philippine Star
June 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Members of the Philippine boxing team pose with PSC chairman Richard Bachmann.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine boxing team refused to guarantee winning the sport’s first ever Olympic gold for the country but assured that it’s sending the best unit capable of matching, if not surpassing, the gains it made during the Tokyo Olympiad three years ago.

Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, and Hergie Bacyadan along with Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial make up what the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) referred to as a team capable of a podium finish.

“Itong five na nag-qualify, we feel they have a very good chance to podium and to go all the way,” said ABAP secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo as he accompanied the team to the PSA Forum yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re very optimistic that this is really a strong five that we’re bringing (to the Paris Olympics).”

Petecio and Paalam won silver medals in the Tokyo Games, while Marcial added a bronze in what had been the most productive campaign by a Philippine boxing squad to the Olympiad.

While personally Manalo felt the quintet of two-time Olympians Petecio (57 kg), Paalam (57 kg), and Marcial (80 kg), along with first timers Aira Villegas (50 kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (75 kg), have the best chance of finally delivering the first ever gold for Philippine boxing, the five boxers would rather let their fists do the talking, aware of how tough the competition will be in Paris.

“Alam kong hindi ganun kadali ngayon ‘yung pag-dadaanan ko sa Paris especially iba siya sa Tokyo. Kasi sa Tokyo walang exposure halos, walang laro, walang multi-training na ginawa. Ngayon open,” said Petecio.

