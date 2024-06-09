^

Sports

La Salle rookie Dungo gains praises for standout FilOil quarters game vs San Beda

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 1:24pm
Andre Dungo
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle head coach Topex Robinson has high praise for rookie Green Archer Andre Dungo.

Dungo starred for the Taft-based squad in La Salle’s 94-80 win over the San Beda Red Lions in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

He scored 12 points on 5-of-7 field goal shooting, making two of his four 3-pointers. 

The 6-foot-3 forward did these in 17 minutes of play. 

After the win, Robinson compared Dungo to a legendary La Salle player — Renren Ritualo.

One of the best players to ever don the green and white, Ritualo won four straight championships with the Green Archers from 1998-2001.

His shooting prowess led his No. 4 jersey to be retired by the school. 

And, Robinson said that he is seeing glimpses of the icon in Dungo. 

“Again, since I saw Doy last year, I knew what he can bring. He kinda fits the team that I wanted to have, somebody that can space the floor, could attack,” he told reporters.

“He pretty much reminds me of a young Renren Ritualo.”

Dungo was part of the UAAP Season 86 juniors’ basketball Mythical Five with averages of 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs. 

After his stellar season, though, he headed to Taft Avenue and joined the Green Archers.

In the preseason tourney, his numbers are not eye-popping as he has to play with veterans Raven Cortez, Earl Abadam, CJ Austria, Jonnel Policarpio and of course, UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao.

His performance against the Red Lions, though, was big as the team dominated the first three quarters to grab the breezy win.

“[Dungo] knows the responsibility that he has and I think just following up on his juniors season with UST, just trying to ride off the confidence that he had so again, he’s really delivering the numbers,” Robinson stressed.

“Again, he’s young, he’s a rookie but you could see the promise that he has. I’m just happy to have Doy be with our veterans and finding his role in the team.” 

In the semifinals of the tourney, the Green Archers will face the lone NCAA team standing, the Letran Knights, on Sunday, 6 p.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

