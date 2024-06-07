^

Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 7:50pm
Mafy Singson
MANILA, Philippines -- Mafy Singson fumbled at the finish and blew a crack at Top 10 with a five-over 77, ending up tied at 30th in the Guangdong Women’s Open topped by Cao Xinyu at the Zhuhai Lakewood Golf Club in China Friday.

On her way to a decent finish after birdying the par-3 14th to go one-over for the day and even-par overall, the Filipina campaigner bogeyed the last four holes to finish with a 37-40, tumbling to a share of 30th with five others instead in the 54-hole championship of the China LPGA Tour.

It was a disappointing windup for the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who defied the odds in the opening round, including a double bogey-bogey start to wrest control with a 68. But she lost her momentum and touch in the second day, limping with a 75 to fall to a share of 16th.

Determined to at least post a Top 10 finish, she struggled early with three bogeys but bounced back with two birdies to make the turn at 37. She fell farther back after another dropped stroke on the par-5 13th but birdied the next to spark some hopes of a rebound that however never materialized.

Laurea Duque also floundered with a 78 and wound up at joint 58th with a 225.

The day belonged to Xinyu, who foiled amateur upstart Liu Yujie on the third playoff hole with a par to capture the championship.

Xinyu drained a monster putt from 40 feet on the 54th hole to save a 70 and force a tie at seven-under 209.

Yujie, 14, made a tap-in par to also close out with a two-under card.

Both parred the first playoff hole , also on the 18th. Xinyu failed to cash in on Yujie's missed green bogey on the second sudden death hole with a three-putt miscue.

In Taiwan, Daniella Uy faded with a frontside 40 but played the backside at even par to card a 76 and finished at joint 29th in the Taiwan Prosperity Ladies Open at the Wu Fong Golf Course in Taichung City, also Friday.

At tied 12th at the start of the final round, Uy slipped with a four-bogey mishap in a birdie-less frontside stint. She conceded another stroke on the 10th but birdied the par-5 12th and parred the rest for a three-day total of 221.

Cheng-Hsuan Shih fired a 68 and ran away with the championship with a 205 total, four strokes clear of compatriot Hsin Lee, who also closed out with a four-under card for a 209.

Thai PK Kongkraphan actually positioned herself for a third leg victory on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour with a solid frontside 34. But she double bogeyed two of the last four holes against a birdie and settled for joint third at 211 after a 73.

