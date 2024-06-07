PUBG Mobile teams Up with Dragon Ball Super for new collaboration

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile, one of the world's popular mobile battle royale games, has announced a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, the global anime sensation that continues the adventures of Son Goku and his friends. The game had previously collaborated with the anime franchise last July 2023 for the game's version 2.7 update, launching Dragon Ball Super inspired battle modes, items, skins and areas.

For the upcoming collaboration, players can access a variety of new Dragon Ball Super-themed character sets featuring fan favorite Dragon Ball Super characters Vegito, Bulma, Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. The character sets come with matching outfits, hairstyles, accessories and voice packs.

Additionally, the Dragon Ball Super collaboration introduces PUBG Mobile's first permanent collaboration for players' home mode. Players can obtain miniature models of Dragon Ball Super characters and locations, like Son Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, Piccolo, Frieza, Ultimate Gohan and Bulma, as well as the Kame House, the iconic island where Son Goku's Master Roshi lives, that they can display in their home mode.

A new mode within PUBG Mobile is also available until July 9 called the Dragon Ball Super Matching Game which lets players earn exclusive collaboration rewards, including the Mai Style Set, Dragon Ball Super Character Trial Voice Packs, and the Four-Star Ball Home Figure.

The PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super collaboration update is now available until July 31.