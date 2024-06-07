^

Sports

PUBG Mobile teams Up with Dragon Ball Super for new collaboration

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 6:41pm
PUBG Mobile teams Up with Dragon Ball Super for new collaboration

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile, one of the world's popular mobile battle royale games, has announced a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, the global anime sensation that continues the adventures of Son Goku and his friends. The game had previously collaborated with the anime franchise last July 2023 for the game's version 2.7 update, launching Dragon Ball Super inspired battle modes, items, skins and areas.

For the upcoming collaboration, players can access a variety of new Dragon Ball Super-themed character sets featuring fan favorite Dragon Ball Super characters Vegito, Bulma, Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. The character sets come with matching outfits, hairstyles, accessories and voice packs.

Additionally, the Dragon Ball Super collaboration introduces PUBG Mobile's first permanent collaboration for players' home mode. Players can obtain miniature models of Dragon Ball Super characters and locations, like Son Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, Piccolo, Frieza, Ultimate Gohan and Bulma, as well as the Kame House, the iconic island where Son Goku's Master Roshi lives, that they can display in their home mode.

A new mode within PUBG Mobile is also available until July 9 called the Dragon Ball Super Matching Game which lets players earn exclusive collaboration rewards, including the Mai Style Set, Dragon Ball Super Character Trial Voice Packs, and the Four-Star Ball Home Figure.

The PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super collaboration update is now available until July 31.

vuukle comment

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The playoff cast of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Liga Baseball Philippines (LBP) successfully launched its inaugural non-commercial amateur tournament over the weekend at...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Facing overwhelming odds the entire PBA Philippine Cup, the Meralco Bolts are using adversity as a tool to help them win their...
Sports
fbtw
PBA to take part in EASL anew

PBA to take part in EASL anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The PBA will be sending teams to participate in the 2024-2025 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Mafy Singson faltered in the stretch and stumbled with a three-over 75, slipping from the top to joint 16th after 36 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maquilan, Facularin fight for regional WBC bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Maquilan, Facularin fight for regional WBC bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

4 hours ago
Slambang ring action returns Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow stages the World Boxing Council Asia Continental...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown

Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown

5 hours ago
Sean Ramos brandished remarkable composure, overcoming two of the Philippine Golf Tour’s esteemed players to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Jong Uichico is returning to the bench as the multi-titled PBA tactician will coach the NLEX Road Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

7 hours ago
The spotlight shines on the future of Philippine triathlon as young athletes take center stage ahead of their more experienced...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with