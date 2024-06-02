Green Archers slay winless Blue Eagles in FilOil cagefest

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers shot down the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 98-61, to keep their bitter rivals winless in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Kevin Quiambao waxed hot for 31 points in the win by the defending UAAP champions, who led by as much as 48 points in the game.

It was a dominant wire-to-wire win for the Green Archers, who started the game with 10 unanswered points.

Come halftime, La Salle led by 35, 65-30, as they breezed through to the finish line.

Earl Abadam and Doy Dungo chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Joshua Lazaro had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Katipunan-based squad.

Earlier in the day, the Letran Knights survived the offensive explosions of Clint Escamis and John Jabonete to squeak past the Mapua Cardinals, 96-92.

Escamis finished with 31 points while Jabonete had 23, but Letran relied on five Knights who scored in double figures to grab the win.

Nathan Montecillo and Charles Dimaano finished with 15 each, while Rafael Go had 14. James Jumao-as and Titing Manalili produced 13 markers apiece.

Mapua trailed by 14 points, 78-92, with three minutes remaining in the game following a pair of free throws by Manalili.

The Cardinals, though, cut the lead to four, 88-92, with 10 straight points capped by a layup by Jabonete.

A backbreaking floater by Dimaano kept Mapua at bay, which did not allow the Cardinals to inch closer.

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons also remained unblemished in the preseason tiff after obliterating the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 68-46.

Sean Alter, Francis Lopez and Mark Belmonte carried the load with 12, 11 and 10 points in that order.

No Adamson player scored in double digits, as Eli Ramos finished with seven markers and seven boards.

National University also mauled the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 91-59, thanks to the collective effort of the Bulldogs.

Jake Figueroa spearheaded the Sampaloc-based team with 11 markers. Kenji Padrones and Tebol Garcia chipped in 10 apiece.

Mohamed Konateh and Veejay Pre combined for 31 points in the losing effort.

Reggz Gabat towed the San Sebastian Stags to victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.

Gabat powered the Stags with 27 points and seven rebounds, while Reymart Escobido had 20. King Gurtiza scored 26 markers off the bench for the Generals.