Esteban putting best foot forward

The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
ANTA Philippines general manager JP Paglinawan and Paris-bound Olympian Maxine Esteban renew their partnership in a contract signing held at the ANTA Philippines office in Mandaluyong.
MANILA, Philippines — Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban and sportswear giant ANTA further strengthened their bond by renewing their partnership last Thursday at the ANTA Office in Mandaluyong City.

Esteban, who was with the sportswear brand ever since her colorful days with Ateneo in the UAAP, will continue to become the local ambassador, joining the growing roster of ANTA athletes in the country.

ANTA Philippines general manager JP Paglinawan underscored Esteban’s world class talent, very driven attitude and passion for the sport which he believed the 23-year-old wunderkind shared with the brand, making it a no-brainer of a decision in keeping her with the ANTA family.

“She’s a world class athlete. The partnership we started last 2022 and we are renewing it today not because she’s going to the Olympics but because we always believed in her ability, in her jive, in her passion for the sport,” said Paglinawan.

“We see the brand sharing the same values as Maxine. We see ANTA as a world class sports industry product and it’s very fitting that we have Maxine to represent the brand in the Olympics,” he added.

For Esteban, the signing goes beyond an endorsement deal but rather a renewal of ANTA’s confidence, trust and pride in her abilities.

“They believed in me from the very start since I had nothing. and I’m very thankful for everything that they have done for me. It’s not only a renewal of contract but a renewal of confidence and trust in me,” said Esteban.

Esteban will be decked out in ANTA fencing footwear when she takes on the best fencers of the world in the Olympics after earning a direct qualification by becoming the top fencer in the singles women’s foil in the African continental zone.

MANDALUYONG CITY
