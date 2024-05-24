Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

MANILA, Philippines – Back to square one.

Barangay Ginebra vented its ire and blasted the Meralco Bolts, 90-71, to tie their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at two games apiece Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was a wire-to-wire affair for the Gin Kings, who led by as much as 27 points, as they arrested a two-game losing streak.

Japeth Aguilar led Ginebra with 21 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson backstopped with 15 markers each.

After a huge loss in Game 3, Ginebra started the game waxing hot, going up 16-2 in the opening minutes as Thompson, Aguilar, Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle pounced on the attack.

The Gin Kings never looked back, denying Meralco a chance to pull within single digit as the Bolts got to 10 points at the nearest.

Ginebra got to its biggest lead of the night, 87-60, approaching the halfway point of the final quarter with a layup by Aguilar.

The Bolts tried to storm back with 11 unanswered points, cutting the lead to 16, 71-87, but the run came too late.

“As bad as we played last game, we played that good this game,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“I just felt the energy was so much better, we started differently… These guys really responded,” he added.

Stanley Pringle unleashed 14 points for Ginebra. LA Tenorio sparked the offense with seven points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in a start.

Allein Maliksi and Chris Banchero powered Meralco with 14 markers apiece in the losing effort. Chris Newsome added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Game 5 will be on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the same venue.