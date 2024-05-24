Kiefer Ravena to suit up for Strong Group in Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena is back representing a Philippine team in an international tournament, this time joining the Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup.

Fresh off a championship in the Japan B.League Division II, Ravena will play for the SGA in Taiwan from July 13-21.

In a statement, Ravena said he is excited to play for the squad in the Jones Cup.

"It's a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of our kababayans again and contribute to the team's success,” he said.

“Of course, I want to be a part of the team and hopefully, we can bounce back from the heartbreak we experienced in Dubai,” he added, citing SGA’s runner-up finish in the Dubai International Basketball Championship earlier this year.

"This is a chance for redemption, and I'm looking forward to giving my best effort for the fans and for our country."

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Shiga Lakes.

He will reunite with head coach Charles Tiu, who represented the Philippines in Mighty Sports during the 2016 Merlion Cup and the 2017 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

"I've always been a big fan of Kiefer’s game and IQ. He's one of my favorite players of all time. I've been wanting to get him on one of my squads again for a long time, and I’m happy it worked out this time," Tiu said.

"He always loves representing the country, and when I called him, he accepted the offer to play again without hesitation. He just needs to rest a little as he just won a championship in Japan,” he added.

Ravena earlier suited up for the NLEX Road Warriors before heading to Japan.

Ravena is the third player who committed to SGA. Earlier, Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson signed up for the team.