^

Sports

Falcons AP Bren, Team Liquid Echo sweep foes in MPL PH Playoffs Day 2

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 11:04am
Falcons AP Bren, Team Liquid Echo sweep foes in MPL PH Playoffs Day 2
Team Liquid Echo (left) and Falcons AP Bren
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Top-seeded teams Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid ECHO made quick work of Blacklist International and RSG Philippines, respectively, in the upper bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 13 Playoffs.

Making their first appearance since the acquisition of their former organization, Team Liquid Echo wasted no time in taking down RSG Philippines, 3-0, with all three matches lasting under 15 minutes. 

"This is not the team that I know," admitted RSG Philippines' coach Brian "Panda" Lim in the post-match conference after RSG had struggled with the match-up.  He added that Team Liquid was the better team in terms of draft and preparation in this series.

On the side of Team Liquid Echo, after their losing streak at the end of the regular season, the team had prepared heavily for the game.

"Expected na namin yung drafts and maganda rin yung laro ng mga players as well as yung comms nila," shared Coach Archie “Tictac” Reyes.

The story was the same with the second match of the day: Falcons AP Bren versus Blacklist International, with the bees sweeping Blacklist International 3-0, with all three games lasting less than 17 minutes.

The Codebreakers had survived nine games the day before and though the longevity of their stint at the playoffs hadn't slowed down the players, it was the number of information that was made available to their opponents that had been the factor.

"Hindi naman naka-apekto [yung nine games yesterday]. Hindi yung pagod yung factor. If ever man, dahil sa sobrang daming games na napanood [ng Falcons AP Bren] kahapon. Sobrang dami naming nalabas na combination kahapon and palagay ko it was enough for them na pag-aralan at paghandaan yung drafts namin," said Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza.

Falcons AP Bren's coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro confirmed this in their post-match interview, saying that the team had referenced Blacklist International's nine-game play-ins to prepare for their match-up.

"We had good references from yesterday, how they performed and their drafts, which made us more prepared for this match-up," said Glindro.

The playoffs continue Friday, May 23 at 4 p.m., with the upper bracket finals between Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid Echo, followed by the lower bracket match-up between Blacklist International and RSG Philippines.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
High-flying Filipino import Rhenz Abando has bid his Korean Basketball League team, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters,...
Sports
fbtw
Ladies Philippine Masters: Del Rosario, Constantino catch Bisera at the top

Ladies Philippine Masters: Del Rosario, Constantino catch Bisera at the top

20 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario emerged slightly steadier than Harmie Constantino and Florence Bisera in a turbulent finish, salvaging...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao insists &lsquo;it ain&rsquo;t over&rsquo;

Guiao insists ‘it ain’t over’

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao isn’t ready to raise the white flag.
Sports
fbtw

Go lauds triumphant Philippines powerlifters

12 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, enthusiastically lauded the Filipino powerlifters for their outstanding performance at the 2024 Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas takes down taller Aussies for rousing AVC Challenge Cup debut

Alas Pilipinas takes down taller Aussies for rousing AVC Challenge Cup debut

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Philippine volleyball is desperately aching for a feel-good story after so many heartaches in the international stage in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Miguel&rsquo;s Trollano cautions against complacency

San Miguel’s Trollano cautions against complacency

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
With San Miguel a win away from the PBA Philippine Cup finals, forward Don Trollano said the Beermen should not be complacent...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks' Irving rocks 'Chief H&eacute;l&aacute;' colorway of signature Anta shoes

Mavericks' Irving rocks 'Chief Hélá' colorway of signature Anta shoes

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
NBA star Kyrie Irving turned heads not only with his strong 30-point performance but also his equally striking shoes in the...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers fire head coach Bickerstaff after NBA playoff ouster

Cavaliers fire head coach Bickerstaff after NBA playoff ouster

2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers sacked head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday (Friday Manila time), a week after they were eliminated...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen go for kill; Bolts eye 3-1 lead

Beermen go for kill; Bolts eye 3-1 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
If the San Miguel Beermen could have their way, it’s time to send Rain or Shine to the gallows.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with