Brown sizzles with 40 points as Celtics rout Pacers for 2-0 lead

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines – Jaylen Brown tied his career playoff-high with 40 points and towed the Boston Celtics to a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with a 126-110 Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers at the TD Garden Friday morning (Manila time).

Brown shot 14-of-27 from the field and also posted five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

It was a huge win for the Celtics, who pulled away in the second half to move two wins away from the NBA finals.

The Pacers trailed by four, 68-72, with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter following a jumper by Myles Turner.

A 14-3 run capped by a layup by Brown shifted the momentum to Boston's side as they went up by 13 points, 84-71, within three minutes of playing time.

Indiana tried to storm back, but the Celtics were just too good, with the latter maintaining the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The advantage grew to as much as 20 points, 126-106, with less than a minute remaining thanks to a Svi Mykhailiuk corner 3-pointer.

"Whatever it takes. It's the playoffs," Brown said after being asked about his 40 point explosion.

"Whatever it takes to get the W, on offense, on defense, that's what I'll do," he added.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White chipped in 23 points apiece for Boston.



Pascal Siakam had 28 points and five rebounds on an efficient 13-of-17 shooting for Indiana, which saw star guard Tyrese Haliburton leave the game with a left leg soreness.

The series shifts to Indianapolis, with Game 3 tipping off on Sunday (Manila time).