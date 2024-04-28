^

Sports

UST's Poyos downplays MVP talks

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 2:14pm
Angeline Poyos (17) of UST
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas rookie Angeline Poyos relished being showered with “M-V-P” chants on Satuday, but she is keeping her eyes on a much bigger prize.

The explosive Poyos, who has been leading the Golden Tigresses the whole season, received MVP chants in the fourth set of their 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 rout over defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers Saturday night.

The super rookie, after the game, said that she is pleased with the UST crowd who cheered for her and backed her for the award.

Despite this, she bared that she has “no expectations.”

“I have no expectations on the award. That is just a bonus, if I ever get it,” Poyos told reporters in Filipino.

“What’s important for me is to get the championship. That is our main goal this season,” she added.

With her stellar play this season, Poyos is one of the MVP candidates.

However, she is expected to be in for a tight race with National University stalwarts Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

Poyos and the Espana-based squad secured the last twice-to-beat advantage after beating La Salle.

The two teams will face each other in the Final Four next week. The top-seeded NU, on the other hand, will face the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the semifinals.

“I am very happy that we were able to get the advantage. We really worked for it and did our jobs. Our heart and courage came up on top, which led us to the win,” Poyos said.

