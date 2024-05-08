Archers shoot for PBA D-League 3-peat

Game Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

7:30 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in Game 2 of the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals to realize a rare three-peat dream Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Action erupts at 7:30 p.m. with the Green Archers also sporting a chance to complete a perfect championship run and etch their place among the greatest squads ever assembled in the D-League.

Even without Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, a win by La Salle for a 9-0 slate would push it to a tie for the second winningest team in D-League history with Cignal at three titles apiece just behind NLEX — now in the PBA — with six championships.

NLEX was also the first team to win three straight in the 2010s as part of its historic four-peat, paving the way for La Salle to become only the second team to do so.

“Winning a three-peat is the end goal. But Game 1 doesn’t give us the championship yet,” said assistant coach Gian Nazario after an easy 98-76 win in the opener for their eighth win in as many games.

“We still have to win one more game. It’s gonna be a feat if we get it but ayaw muna naming isipin ‘yun.”

And as if they’re not already the favorites as the defending UAAP champions, too, the Green Archers can also enjoy the potential absence of Abdul Wahab-Olusesi for the second game in the best-of-three finale.

Olusesi had a left knee sprain in Game 3 of the semis, where CEU ran away with a 78-56 win over Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda. As per coach Jeff Perlas, he’s still doubtful to return.

But there’s no surrendering for the Scorpions.

“We are preparing without him, obviously we are undersized compared to La Salle. I told them we are in the finals and we belong here we just have to play with more passion and big heart,” promised Perlas.