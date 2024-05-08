^

Sports

Green Archers pummel Blue Eagles in PinoyLiga cagefest

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 10:45am
Green Archers pummel Blue Eagles in PinoyLiga cagefest
Jacob Cortez continued to shine in his new home, logging 15 points, six assists, three assists and two steals.
PinoyLiga

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle extended its unbeaten run to three matches in Bracket A as it overpowered defending champion Ateneo in the Rivalry Day of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Challenge Cup, 95-67, over the weekend at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

Jacob Cortez continued to shine in his new home as the son of Green Archers great Mike logged 15 points, six assists, three assists and two steals.

Henry Agunnane showed the way for La Salle with 17 points and six rebounds; reigning UAAP Most Valuable Kevin Quiambao was at his usual best with 10 points, six boards and four assists; while Kean Baclaan added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Blue Eagles, who were led by Ian Espinosa's 13 points, have yet to log a win in four games.

In the other Rivalry Day contest in Bracket B on Saturday, Letran nipped San Beda, 88-87, behind Jimboy Estrada's 23-point outing.

The Knights are now 2-0 under interim coach Allen Ricardo. 

Letran followed up its close win against the reigning NCAA holders with a 87-83 conquest of San Sebastian with Jovel Baliling, who was a part of the Squires champion team, drilling in 17 points on Sunday.

Salimon Kone logged 12 points and six rebounds as Diliman College nosed out Adamson, 45-43, to tie Letran at 2-0 in their pool.

In other Bracket A games over the weekend, Reinhard Jumamoy had 17 points as National University topped Guang Ming College of Tagaytay, 73-64, while DJ Howe scored 17 points in Enderun's 86-72 win over Mapua.

NU and Enderun moved in a tie with Lyceum of the Philippines University at 3-1 to keep with reach of La Salle. The Cardinals are now at 3-2.

Danzel Gomez shot 13 points as Our Lady of Fatima University kept within distance of the Bracket B pacesetters with a 93-72 rout of San Sebastian for a 3-2 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GREEN ARCHERS

JACOB CORTEZ

LA SALLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Last ticket up for grabs

Last ticket up for grabs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Only one slot is left to round out the playoff picture in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals and the knockout game to decide...
Sports
fbtw
Last shot at last 8

Last shot at last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Forget about the bungled attempts to put together the needed six wins to make the quarterfinals outright.
Sports
fbtw
Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
It’s easy to say that Creamline remains the favorite in its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

22 hours ago
More than 300 participants across nine age categories prepare to showcase their prowess and finesse in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Minnesota's Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Minnesota's Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert won the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, matching a league record by...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rout Cavs to take NBA playoff series opener

Celtics rout Cavs to take NBA playoff series opener

2 hours ago
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White combined for 57 points as the Boston Celtics scored a dominant 120-95 victory over the Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs vow to give all in do-or-die vs Lady Tamaraws

Lady Bulldogs vow to give all in do-or-die vs Lady Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs will be going for broke as they will try to barge into their third straight finals of...
Sports
fbtw
Archers on brink of D-League three-peat

Archers on brink of D-League three-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle overwhelmed challenger Centro Escolar U in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals, 98-72, to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with