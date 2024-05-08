Green Archers pummel Blue Eagles in PinoyLiga cagefest

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle extended its unbeaten run to three matches in Bracket A as it overpowered defending champion Ateneo in the Rivalry Day of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Challenge Cup, 95-67, over the weekend at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

Jacob Cortez continued to shine in his new home as the son of Green Archers great Mike logged 15 points, six assists, three assists and two steals.

Henry Agunnane showed the way for La Salle with 17 points and six rebounds; reigning UAAP Most Valuable Kevin Quiambao was at his usual best with 10 points, six boards and four assists; while Kean Baclaan added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Blue Eagles, who were led by Ian Espinosa's 13 points, have yet to log a win in four games.

In the other Rivalry Day contest in Bracket B on Saturday, Letran nipped San Beda, 88-87, behind Jimboy Estrada's 23-point outing.

The Knights are now 2-0 under interim coach Allen Ricardo.

Letran followed up its close win against the reigning NCAA holders with a 87-83 conquest of San Sebastian with Jovel Baliling, who was a part of the Squires champion team, drilling in 17 points on Sunday.

Salimon Kone logged 12 points and six rebounds as Diliman College nosed out Adamson, 45-43, to tie Letran at 2-0 in their pool.

In other Bracket A games over the weekend, Reinhard Jumamoy had 17 points as National University topped Guang Ming College of Tagaytay, 73-64, while DJ Howe scored 17 points in Enderun's 86-72 win over Mapua.

NU and Enderun moved in a tie with Lyceum of the Philippines University at 3-1 to keep with reach of La Salle. The Cardinals are now at 3-2.

Danzel Gomez shot 13 points as Our Lady of Fatima University kept within distance of the Bracket B pacesetters with a 93-72 rout of San Sebastian for a 3-2 slate.