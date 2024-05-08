^

With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball' 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 3:50pm
With PVL and UAAP finals stints, Alinsunurin is 'happiest man in volleyball' 
Coach Dante Alinsunurin
MANILA, Philippines – Coach Dante Alinsunurin is considering himself the “happiest man in volleyball” after successfully leading his teams to finals stints in both the Premier Volleyball League and the UAAP, as he juggles handling the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the NU Bulldogs.

Just days after Choco Mucho finalized their entry to the finals in the ongoing PVL All-Filipino Conference last weekend, the Bulldogs also entered into their 9th straight finals appearance in the UAAP — beating the DLSU Green Spikers in four sets on Wednesday.

Alinsunurin expressed delight at the prospect of winning two championships in the same week, but deflected all the credit to his players — both pro and collegiate — who have absorbed his system.

“Unang una, sa volleyball ngayon ako yung pinakamasayang tao nakuha ko yung finals ngayon sa PVL tsaka sa UAAP. Basta trabaho lang importante lang makatulong ako sa players and management,” Alinsunurin said, eyeing his fourth straight title with NU. 

“Kung ano man yung gusto kong gawin sa team, and kung ano man yung gusto kong matulong, gagawin ko para maging successful yung school or yung [club] namin,” he added.

For the Flying Titans, he’s hoping to break through for their first title, going up against perennial powerhouse Creamline.

While Alinsunurin is used to more success with the NU Bulldogs, having been the gold standard of men’s volleyball in the league for so long, the decorated tactician conceded that it was a little more challenging for them this time around.

Now that they’ve gotten over the hump, Alinsunurin can only hope they go all the way again.

“This season, talagang di naging madali yung patungo sa finals pero siyempre credit talaga sa players ko and sa coaching staff na talagang sumusuporta namin all throughout the season,” he said. 

“Kaya sinasabi namin sa kanila na kailangan kung ano man yung gusto naming ma-achieve [namin] ngayong season. Nagpapasalamat kami na ngayon nakatungtong na kami sa finals,” he continued.

Alinsunurin’s finals journey begins Thursday, with the Flying Titans, in Game 1 against Creamline at 6 p.m. 

As for the UAAP, NU awaits their finals foe for Game 1 on Saturday, May 11.

