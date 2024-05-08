La Salle's Melencio suffers ACL tear

MANILA, Philippines -- Rhyle Melencio’s UAAP career has hit another setback after suffering a right ACL tear, the forward announced.

The former UAAP juniors Mythical Five member, who is a part of the La Salle Green Archers, sat out the entire UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after tearing his left ACL, MCL and meniscus in September last year.

This time around, he tore his right ACL.

“I poured my heart into reclaiming my game, battling through the pain to return to the court. Life’s journey threw me a curveball, a saga of resilience, setbacks and relentless determination,” he said.

“For the past seven months, I poured my heart into reclaiming my game, battling through the pain to return to the court. From the depths of doubt to the triumph of state-level competition, I fought tooth and nail to reignite my passion for basketball,” he added.

“But just as victory seemed within reach, fate dealt a cruel blow May 2, 2024 - my right knee ACL tore, shattering my hopes and dreams once again.”

A star in the high school ranks, Melencio recorded 14 double-doubles in all elimination games of the UAAP Season 85 juniors’ basketball tournament.

In that tourney, the grandson of basketball legend Tembong Melencio and son of former University of Santo Tomas’ Richie Melencio averaged 17.4 points and 14.9 rebounds a game.

The 20-year-old workhorse said that he will come back stronger.

“Amidst the wreckage, I find the strength to rise, to persevere, and to redefine my journey with courage and resilience. This is not just a setback, but a testament to the indomitable spirit that fuels my drive to conquer adversity and emerge stronger than ever,” he said.

“The game may change, but my determination remains unwavering. Here’s to the road ahead, filled with challenges yet brimming with the promise of triumph.”