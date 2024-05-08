^

Sports

La Salle's Melencio suffers ACL tear

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 1:24pm
La Salle's Melencio suffers ACL tear
Rhyle Melencio (rightmost)
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines -- Rhyle Melencio’s UAAP career has hit another setback after suffering a right ACL tear, the forward announced.

The former UAAP juniors Mythical Five member, who is a part of the La Salle Green Archers, sat out the entire UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after tearing his left ACL, MCL and meniscus in September last year.

This time around, he tore his right ACL.

“I poured my heart into reclaiming my game, battling through the pain to return to the court. Life’s journey threw me a curveball, a saga of resilience, setbacks and relentless determination,” he said.

“For the past seven months, I poured my heart into reclaiming my game, battling through the pain to return to the court. From the depths of doubt to the triumph of state-level competition, I fought tooth and nail to reignite my passion for basketball,” he added.

“But just as victory seemed within reach, fate dealt a cruel blow May 2, 2024 - my right knee ACL tore, shattering my hopes and dreams once again.”

A star in the high school ranks, Melencio recorded 14 double-doubles in all elimination games of the UAAP Season 85 juniors’ basketball tournament.

In that tourney, the grandson of basketball legend Tembong Melencio and son of former University of Santo Tomas’ Richie Melencio averaged 17.4 points and 14.9 rebounds a game.

The 20-year-old workhorse said that he will come back stronger.

“Amidst the wreckage, I find the strength to rise, to persevere, and to redefine my journey with courage and resilience. This is not just a setback, but a testament to the indomitable spirit that fuels my drive to conquer adversity and emerge stronger than ever,” he said.

“The game may change, but my determination remains unwavering. Here’s to the road ahead, filled with challenges yet brimming with the promise of triumph.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Last ticket up for grabs

Last ticket up for grabs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Only one slot is left to round out the playoff picture in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals and the knockout game to decide...
Sports
fbtw
Last shot at last 8

Last shot at last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Forget about the bungled attempts to put together the needed six wins to make the quarterfinals outright.
Sports
fbtw
Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
It’s easy to say that Creamline remains the favorite in its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

23 hours ago
More than 300 participants across nine age categories prepare to showcase their prowess and finesse in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Women&rsquo;s Asian Cup debut

Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup debut

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Four Filipinas scored for the Philippine U17 women’s national football team in their debut performance at the 2024 AFC...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Denver's Murray $100,000 for heating pad toss

NBA fines Denver's Murray $100,000 for heating pad toss

4 hours ago
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA for throwing multiple objects toward a game official during...
Sports
fbtw
Minnesota's Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Minnesota's Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

4 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert won the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, matching a league record by...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rout Cavs to take NBA playoff series opener

Celtics rout Cavs to take NBA playoff series opener

4 hours ago
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White combined for 57 points as the Boston Celtics scored a dominant 120-95 victory over the Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with