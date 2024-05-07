Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – It’s easy to say that Creamline remains the favorite in its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals reprise with sibling rival Choco Mucho after having waded into countless championship battles, won numerous crowns, and prevailed in all but one of their seemingly endless head-to-head showdowns.

But counting the recent results, there is no denying the once mighty franchise will come into its best-of-three title duel with its vastly improved younger sister as the prohibitive underdog.

Regardless, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is unfazed by it.

“Ready kami sa lahat ng situation, kasi wala naman mahinang team ngayon,” said Meneses, whose Cool Smashers tackle the Flying Titans in Game One Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Of course, all evidence points to Choco Mucho as the team to beat after having finished with a better record after the elimination round — 9-2 to Creamline’s 8-3 — and having swept the grueling semifinals in three games.

It included a thriller of a five-set victory over Creamline a week ago, which was Choco Mucho’s first triumph after 12 straight defeats to the former.

Count also Choco Mucho’s biggest and most dangerous weapon on local volleyball soil today — Most Valuable Player race leader Sisi Rondina.

Hunger is another factor that may hinder Creamline’s bid for an eighth crown as Choco Mucho is desperately seeking its breakthrough championship.

But there is one chink to Choco Mucho’s armor that should be enough to extend Creamline’s reign —championship experience.

In its 14 conferences in the league starting in 2017, Creamline has made the finals 11 times and won seven of it — all league records — as against Choco Mucho's two.

In that same magnificent span, Creamline never missed the podium as it also took home three runner up finishes and the same number of third-place performances.

And that may just be enough to get the job done.

“Nung huli panalo namin sobra ganda, sana ma-improve pa namin sa finals at ma-defend crown,” said Meneses.