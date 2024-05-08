^

MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 11:49am
MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll
MJ Garcia brings the ball down for Pampanga.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija and Binan took different routes toward the top spot while Pampanga stayed right behind on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards clobbered the Imus Agimat VA Drones, 105-74; while Binan GameX subdued Valenzuela Classics, 88-77, to extend their winning streak to four in as many starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The defending champions Pampanga Giant Lanterns sustained their recovery with an 83-62 drubbing of the Muntinlupa Cagers in the nightcap.

Powered by reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar and homegrown icon MJ Garcia, Pampanga pulled away at 65-44 and kept the distance till the end for its fifth straight victory after an initial loss.

Baltazar posted 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steaks; while Garcia, given extra minutes in the absence of the injured Encho Serrano, tallied 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Kurt Reyson, who chalked 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists; Archie Concepcion with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Jhaymo Eguilos with nine points and nine rebounds.

Muntinlupa, which dropped to the cellar at 0-6, got 14 points and seven rebounds from Joshua Guiab and 11 points from Rocky Acidre.

With the majority of their starters recovered from illnesses and injuries, the Rice Vanguards led by as far as 79-32 as they flashed the fiery form that gave them the national title in 2022.

Billy Robles paced Nueva Ecija with 16 points and six rebounds; followed by John Paul Maguilano with 14 points; Robby Celiz with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Chris Bitoon with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Imus tumbled to 0-6 despite the 22-point, eight-rebound output of John Rey Sumido and the 16-point, 11-rebound effort of Luis Tapenio.

Homegrown Michael Maestre powered Binan, which surged beyond reach at 84-69, with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Nino Canaleta supported him with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, and so did Kenny Roger Rocacurva with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Valenzuela, which fell to 4-3, got 15 points each from Chris De Chavez and Filipino-American CJ Payawal and 11 each from Michael Macion and Orin Catacutan.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday with a triple bill featuring Batangas against Negros at 4 p.m., Bulacan against South Cotabato at 6 p.m. and Pasay against Rizal at 8 p.m.

