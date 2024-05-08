^

Sports

Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 10:29am
Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Womenâ��s Asian Cup debut
Natalie Collins
PFF / PWNT

MANILA, Philippines — Four Filipinas scored for the Philippine U17 women’s national football team in their debut performance at the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, as they drubbed host country Indonesia, 6-1, at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium on Monday.

Skipper Alexa Pino and Natalie Collins both found the target twice to lead the Young Filipinas to the resounding win in their first foray into the competition.

Pino got things going as she scored early in the seventh minute to pull the visitors ahead, while also tallying the country’s first-ever goal in tournament history.

Though the Indonesians leveled the match five minutes later with a goal from Claudia Scheunemann in the 12th minute, the Filipina booters were quick to recover.

Jael Guy got the lead back for the Filipinas U17 after 22 minutes of play as she got past Indonesia keeper Gadhiza Asnanza, 2-1.

From then on, the floodgates opened for the Filipinas as they tacked on two more before the halftime whistle, with Ariana Markey and Pino scoring goals in the 29th and 36th minute, respectively.

At the break, the debutants were comfortably ahead, 4-1.

But the Filipinas were not done yet as Collins netted two goals in the second half to complete the five-goal rout in a spirited start to their campaign.

The Philippines is now in prime position to compete for a spot in the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup should it reach the semifinals.

But the squad would need to finish in the Top 2 of Group A first to get into the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinals.

Currently, the Philippines (3 points, +5GD) is behind North Korea (3 points, +7GD) in the standings.

The Filipinas face North Korea next on Thursday, May 9, at the Bali United Training Center. Kick-off is at 4 p.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Last ticket up for grabs

Last ticket up for grabs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Only one slot is left to round out the playoff picture in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals and the knockout game to decide...
Sports
fbtw
Last shot at last 8

Last shot at last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Forget about the bungled attempts to put together the needed six wins to make the quarterfinals outright.
Sports
fbtw
Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
It’s easy to say that Creamline remains the favorite in its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

20 hours ago
More than 300 participants across nine age categories prepare to showcase their prowess and finesse in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Archers on brink of D-League three-peat

Archers on brink of D-League three-peat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle overwhelmed challenger Centro Escolar U in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals, 98-72, to...
Sports
fbtw
Turkey, Poland tiffs up for Gilas

Turkey, Poland tiffs up for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will embark on training sorties in Turkey and Poland ahead of its stint in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
SWP seeking Gao&rsquo;s help for lifters

SWP seeking Gao’s help for lifters

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella knows it would take a world-class coach for Paris-bound Vanessa...
Sports
fbtw
Davao, Quezon score OT victories

Davao, Quezon score OT victories

11 hours ago
Davao was saved by a Hail Mary shot while Quezon got a reprieve from a missed free throw as they squeezed out overtime victories...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with