Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo jins to see action in Asian tilt

Members of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine team pose during a recent practice session at the association headquarters inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tokyo Games veteran Kurt Bryan Barbosa and Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez will banner the Smart/MVPSF Philippine team that will see action in the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships scheduled on May 11-20, 2024 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said Barbosa, Perez and other Philippine team members will be up against the world beaters from 34 other countries that include South Korea, Iran, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, China, Cambodia and Iraq.

Still, PTA officials are confident the Philippine team members are capable of producing positive results owing to their long and rigid training through the support of the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission.

Other members of the Kyorugi (Free Sparring) squad are Kent John Ilde Banzon (-54kg), Legolas Penaredondo (-63kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-68kg), Dave Cea (74kg) and Justin Mark Agno (-80kg) – all will be competing in Kyorugi (Free Sparring).

Comprising the women’s team are Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Tachiana Keizha Mangin (-49kg),Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg), Merica Lillyn Chan (-57kg), Jubilee Briones (-62kg), Laila Delo (-67kg).

Competing in Poomsae (Forms) are Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Ian Matthew Corton, Patrick King Perez, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, June Ninobla, Ernesto Guzman, Jr. in the men’s side and Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Juvenile Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiago, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Aidaine Krishia Laxa in the women’s team.

The event will serve as the team’s tune-up for the upcoming 2024 Chuncheon Korea Open Taekwondo Championships, Daegu World University Taekwondo Festival, Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) and World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships.

Allain Keanu Ganapin (-80kg) Nino Vince Requioma (-58kg) will see action in Para.

The coaching staff are Carlos Jose Padilla V and Christian Al Dela Cruz (Kyorugi), Rani Ann Ortega, Jeordan Dominguez ( Poomsae), Gershon Bautista and Janneth Tenorio (Para).