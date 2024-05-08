^

Sports

Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo jins to see action in Asian tilt

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 1:49pm
Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo jins to see action in Asian tilt
Members of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine team pose during a recent practice session at the association headquarters inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Tokyo Games veteran Kurt Bryan Barbosa and Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez will banner the Smart/MVPSF Philippine team that will see action in the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships scheduled on May 11-20, 2024 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said Barbosa, Perez and other Philippine team members will be up against the world beaters from 34 other countries that include South Korea, Iran, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, China, Cambodia and Iraq.

Still, PTA officials are confident the Philippine team members are capable of producing positive results owing to their long and rigid training through the support of the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission.

Other members of the Kyorugi (Free Sparring) squad are Kent John Ilde Banzon (-54kg), Legolas Penaredondo (-63kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-68kg), Dave Cea (74kg) and Justin Mark Agno (-80kg) – all will be competing in Kyorugi (Free Sparring).

Comprising the women’s team are Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Tachiana Keizha Mangin (-49kg),Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg), Merica Lillyn Chan (-57kg), Jubilee Briones (-62kg), Laila Delo (-67kg).

Competing in Poomsae (Forms) are Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Ian Matthew Corton, Patrick King Perez, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, June Ninobla, Ernesto Guzman, Jr. in the men’s side and Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Juvenile Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Stella Nicole Yape, Zyka Angelica Santiago, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento,  Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Aidaine Krishia Laxa in the women’s team.

The event will serve as the team’s tune-up for the upcoming 2024 Chuncheon Korea Open Taekwondo Championships, Daegu World University Taekwondo Festival, Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) and World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships.  

Allain Keanu Ganapin (-80kg) Nino Vince Requioma (-58kg) will see action in Para.

The coaching staff are Carlos Jose Padilla V and Christian Al Dela Cruz (Kyorugi), Rani Ann Ortega, Jeordan Dominguez ( Poomsae), Gershon Bautista and Janneth Tenorio (Para).

vuukle comment

TAEKWONDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

Inoue recovers from knockdown, destroys Nery

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dusted off a shocking first career knockdown and unleashed hell on Mexican Luis Nery, putting...
Sports
fbtw
Last ticket up for grabs

Last ticket up for grabs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Only one slot is left to round out the playoff picture in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals and the knockout game to decide...
Sports
fbtw
Last shot at last 8

Last shot at last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Forget about the bungled attempts to put together the needed six wins to make the quarterfinals outright.
Sports
fbtw
Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

Experienced champion Creamline unfazed vs hungry Choco Mucho

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
It’s easy to say that Creamline remains the favorite in its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

Olivarez netfest to pit rising tennis stars

1 day ago
More than 300 participants across nine age categories prepare to showcase their prowess and finesse in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll

MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Binan gain share of lead; Pampanga still on a roll

4 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Binan took different routes toward the top spot while Pampanga stayed right behind in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Green Archers pummel Blue Eagles in PinoyLiga cagefest

Green Archers pummel Blue Eagles in PinoyLiga cagefest

5 hours ago
La Salle extended its unbeaten run to three matches in Bracket A as it overpowered defending champion Ateneo in the Rivalry...
Sports
fbtw
Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Women&rsquo;s Asian Cup debut

Young Filipinas thrash Indonesia in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup debut

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Four Filipinas scored for the Philippine U17 women’s national football team in their debut performance at the 2024 AFC...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Denver's Murray $100,000 for heating pad toss

NBA fines Denver's Murray $100,000 for heating pad toss

5 hours ago
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA for throwing multiple objects toward a game official during...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with