Challenging 14-leg circuit marks junior PGT golf tilt

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 12:07pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Junior Philippine Golf Tour is set to ignite the passion and skills of young golfers across three age categories through a challenging 14-leg circuit beginning May 14 at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

The tour, featuring 18-hole competitions and managed independently under the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. banner, promises an electrifying journey for aspiring talents ready and eager to showcase their talents and abilities on the fairways and greens.

The JPGT aims to cultivate players’ development and aid them in reaching their golfing aspirations. It also strives to nurture the next generation of international representatives for the Philippines, akin to renowned players like Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, among others.

Distinct and free from affiliation with the existing junior golf organizations, the JPGT fosters a collaborative environment, ensuring minimal scheduling conflicts and maximizing opportunities for young players to flourish.

Open to all youngsters within three age brackets, the tournament structure varies based on age. Players aged 15-18 engage in four-round clashes, while those in the 8-10 and 11-14 divisions compete in 36-hole and 54-hole tournaments, respectively.

The event boasts a stellar lineup featuring talents like Javie Bautista, Mona Sarines and siblings Lisa and Vito, Tiffany Bernardino, Jacob Casuga and Angelica Bañez, all anticipating the circuit’s challenges, particularly praising the 18-hole format.

This year’s JPGT follows the triumphant debut of the circuit last year, spearheaded by golf patron Ricky Razon, the chairman and CEO of ICTSI. The inaugural event showcased an exhilarating 18-hole tournament, alongside a drive-chip-and putt competition, designed to honing the holistic skills of young players and fueling their passion for the sport.

From Splendido, the tour journeys north to the Pradera Verde leg in Lubao, Pampanga, and then to the Pinewoods Golf Club in Baguio. Venturing to the Visayas, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, Bacolod Country Club and Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club will stage the next three legs before returning to Luzon for the Mount Malarayat tournament in Lipa City, Batangas.

Culminating in the Philippine Junior Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October, the JPGT guarantees an exciting journey for the young golfers, shaping them into the future stars of Philippine golf.

