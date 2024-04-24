Chery Tiggo, PLDT have contrasting fates in semis bids

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – There is an ocean of difference between the pathways needed by Chery Tiggo and PLDT to claim the fourth and last spot to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

The easier one was laid out for the Crossovers, who need just to beat the already-ran Galeries Tower Highrisers at the PhilSports Arena at 4 p.m. Thursday or lose in five sets to book that final ticket to the single-round robin format semis.

The High Speed Hitters, in contrast, would practically need to have the stars align as they hope and pray they beat the Creamline Cool Smashers in their 6 p.m. duel convincingly and the Crossovers lose by at least four sets to snatch that one last trip to the next phase.

Simply, PLDT needs a miracle or two to survive.

But it appears that fate will most likely favor Chery Tiggo, which has been on a mighty six-win tear that was spiced by emphatic wins over semis-bound Creamline and Petro Gazz, teams tied with the former at No. 2 on 8-2 records.

Choco Mucho leads the way with a 9-2 mark.

“It’s a must-win para at leas malaki chance andun kami sa final four,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes.

For Chery Tiggo star Eya Laure, they would be completely relying on their trust with one another.

“I hope magpatuloy hanggang remaining games namin na nabuo namin at evident siya sa laro na napapakita namin na we have each other’s back,” said Laure.