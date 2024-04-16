Maiden UCAL volleyball tilt fires off with 7 schools

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball action in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) starts Wednesday with six matches — three each in men’s and women’s divisions — at the University of Batangas Gym in Batangas City.

This will be the first time the league will be staging volleyball competition after holding only one event — basketball — in its first five seasons since its inception in 2016, a development welcomed with gusto by its main backer PG Flex Linoleum.

“I’ve personally seen how the league has evolved since it started, how the level of play has increased in quality, how the audience size and viewership have gone up, and of course how the organizing team behind UCAL has thought of new ways to make this league special,” said PG Flex Linoleum executive Neil Guevarra.

“I am looking forward to the newest event of UCAL, the men’s and women’s volleyball. More and more opportunities are given to students to showcase their talents, and the whole PG Flex family is thrilled to be supporting them this year and in the years to come,” added by Guevarra, son of PG Flex owner Nelson Guevarra.

Interestingly, kicking off women’s hostilities is the 9 a.m. game between two proud Batangas schools — host UB and Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas at Court B followed by the game between Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas and Philippine Women’s University at 11 a.m. and the Manila Central University-Centro Escolar University tussle at 1 p.m.

The CEU-MCU 11 a.m. clash at Court A ushers in the men’s action followed by the PCU-D and PWU match at 1 p.m. and the UB-LPU-B 3 p.m. showdown capped the heavy schedule of the day.

Olivarez College, the seventh participating school, drew an opening day bye.