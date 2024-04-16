^

Sports

Maiden UCAL volleyball tilt fires off with 7 schools 

Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 12:42pm
Maiden UCAL volleyball tilt fires off with 7 schoolsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball action in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) starts Wednesday with six matches — three each in men’s and women’s divisions — at the University of Batangas Gym in Batangas City.

This will be the first time the league will be staging volleyball competition after holding only one event — basketball — in its first five seasons since its inception in 2016, a development welcomed with gusto by its main backer PG Flex Linoleum.

“I’ve personally seen how the league has evolved since it started,  how the level of play has increased in quality, how the audience size and viewership have gone up, and of course how the organizing team behind UCAL has thought of new ways to make this league special,” said PG Flex Linoleum executive Neil Guevarra.

“I am looking forward to the newest event of UCAL, the men’s and women’s volleyball. More and more opportunities are given to students to showcase their talents, and the whole PG Flex family is thrilled to be supporting them this year and in the years to come,” added by Guevarra, son of PG Flex owner Nelson Guevarra.

Interestingly, kicking off women’s hostilities is the 9 a.m. game between two proud Batangas schools — host UB and Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas at Court B followed by the game between Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas and Philippine Women’s University at 11 a.m. and the Manila Central University-Centro Escolar University tussle at 1 p.m.

The CEU-MCU 11 a.m. clash at Court A ushers in the men’s action followed by the PCU-D and PWU match at 1 p.m. and the UB-LPU-B 3 p.m. showdown capped the heavy schedule of the day.

Olivarez College, the seventh participating school, drew an opening day bye.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hoffman establishes new Philippine 100m hurdles record

Hoffman establishes new Philippine 100m hurdles record

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Olympic aspirant Lauren Hoffman has made a habit of rearranging national records lately.
Sports
fbtw
Thinking out of box

Thinking out of box

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
In this sequel to last Sunday’s column, coach Norman Black reveals that SBP’s ultimate goal in its nationwide...
Sports
fbtw
5x NBA Champion Derek Fisher to visit Philippines on April 17 for meet and greet hosted by vivo
brandSpace

5x NBA Champion Derek Fisher to visit Philippines on April 17 for meet and greet hosted by vivo

23 hours ago
On April 27, fans in the Philippines will have the opportunity to meet Fisher, a 5x NBA Champion from the Los Angeles Lakers....
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler masters champ again

Scheffler masters champ again

13 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler dominated a back-nine shootout to capture his second Masters title on Sunday, taking a four-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Titans go for kill in Pilipinas Super League finals

Titans go for kill in Pilipinas Super League finals

20 hours ago
The Quezon Convention Center is expected to be packed to the rafters in anticipation of a possible championship of their very...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONKIDS back to feature future stars

IRONKIDS back to feature future stars

2 hours ago
The future stars of Philippine triathlon will be on display as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS takes place this Saturday, April...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

2 hours ago
Quezon City TODA Aksyon cruised past Imus Aguimat, 91-70, on Monday to share the lead in the 6th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark selected first in WNBA draft

College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark selected first in WNBA draft

2 hours ago
Caitlin Clark, who smashed records on and off the court in a dazzling US college career, was selected first in the WNBA draft...
Sports
fbtw
Milo vows to keep on producing champs

Milo vows to keep on producing champs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Milo vowed to continue nurturing champions in the next six decades and beyond after helping blaze the trail for Filipino world...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with