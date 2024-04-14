De Guzman steers Blue Eagles past Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyann de Guzman erupted for 25 big points as the Ateneo Blue Eagles dispatched the University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

De Guzman recorded 21 attacks, three blocks and a service ace in the win.

It was a morale-boosting win for Ateneo, which is already eliminated from the Final Four race.

After dropping the second set, the Blue Eagles had to dig deep and secure the third set to gain a 2-1 upper hand.

In the fourth set, however, the Katipunan-based squad kept their distance throughout the frame.

After a costly attack error by Riza Nogales, Zel Tsunashima ended the match with a kill, 25-16.

Tsunashima added 18 points off of 15 attacks and three blocks.

Sobe Buena chipped in 13, while AC Miner had 12.

Casiey Dongallo had another offensive outburst for UE, finishing with 27 points. She was the lone Lady Red Warrior in double figures.

Ateneo rose to 4-8 in the season, while UE dropped to 2-9.