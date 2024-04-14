^

Sports

De Guzman steers Blue Eagles past Lady Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 6:13pm
De Guzman steers Blue Eagles past Lady Warriors
Lyann de Guzman (16) had 25 big points for Ateneo.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyann de Guzman erupted for 25 big points as the Ateneo Blue Eagles dispatched the University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

De Guzman recorded 21 attacks, three blocks and a service ace in the win.

It was a morale-boosting win for Ateneo, which is already eliminated from the Final Four race.

After dropping the second set, the Blue Eagles had to dig deep and secure the third set to gain a 2-1 upper hand.

In the fourth set, however, the Katipunan-based squad kept their distance throughout the frame.

After a costly attack error by Riza Nogales, Zel Tsunashima ended the match with a kill, 25-16.

Tsunashima added 18 points off of 15 attacks and three blocks.

Sobe Buena chipped in 13, while AC Miner had 12.

Casiey Dongallo had another offensive outburst for UE, finishing with 27 points. She was the lone Lady Red Warrior in double figures.

Ateneo rose to 4-8 in the season, while UE dropped to 2-9.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Adamson eked out a gritty and lung-busting 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over also-ran University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Moonton Games, the game developer behind the popular mobile battle arena title Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has partnered with...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama season over after ankle injury: Spurs

Wembanyama season over after ankle injury: Spurs

8 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama will sit out the San Antonio Spurs' final game of the season to rest a sore ankle following Friday's stunning...
Sports
fbtw
Valenzuela on track

Valenzuela on track

19 hours ago
Orin Catacutan scored five points, including the clinching free throw with 6.7 seconds left, as the Valenzuela Classic rallied...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 82

7 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler battled through a back-nine shootout to seize a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa after the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Zealand Creamery eyes big 3x3 prize in New York

New Zealand Creamery eyes big 3x3 prize in New York

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Falling short of making the Red Bull Half Court world championships in Serbia last year, Camille Claro and the rest of New...
Sports
fbtw
AP Bren, Moonton win big in 2023 Philippine Esports Awards

AP Bren, Moonton win big in 2023 Philippine Esports Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
AP Bren and Moonton Games were big winners at the recent 2023 Philippine Esports Awards as the community celebrated the achievement...
Sports
fbtw
Altamirano bats for 3x3 hoops as better fit for Filipino ballers

Altamirano bats for 3x3 hoops as better fit for Filipino ballers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
If you were to ask Coach Eric Altamirano, Filipinos have a “better shot” in 3x3 basketball compared to the usual...
Sports
fbtw
As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Adamson coach JP Yude is pinning his hopes on something bigger than final scores in the Lady Falcons' last few matches in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with