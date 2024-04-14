^

Hotshots stymie Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 6:09pm
Hotshots stymie Fuel Masters
Magnolia's Mark Barroca (14)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots pulled away in the fourth quarter and dealt the Phoenix Fuel Masters a tough 103-97 drubbing Sunday afternoon in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang provided the one-two punch for the Hotshots, scoring 27 and 23 points, respectively, off the bench.

With Magnolia holding a 79-77 lead going into the fourth quarter, they unleashed a 12-2 run capped by a layup by Joseph Eriobu to take a 91-79 lead.

A split from the line by Kent Salado halted the run, but the Hotshots continued their stellar play and kept their foot on the gas pedal to erect an 18-point lead, 103-85, with 3:41 left thanks to a 3-pointer by Barroca.

This was enough separation for Magnolia as the nearest the Fuel Masters got to was 12, 93-105, with a trey by Ken Tuffin.

The two teams traded big leads throughout the game, with the Hotshots holding a 28-18 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Phoenix erupted, outscoring Magnolia 39 to 19 to take a 57-47 lead.

Jio Jalalon added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Magnolia, while Eriobu had 11 markers.

RJ Jazul led the Fuel Masters with 21.

In his first game in a Magnolia uniform, Jerrick Balanza managed to score just two points in 15 minutes of play.

With the win, Magnolia rose to 3-2 in the standings. They won their second game in a row.

Phoenix, on the other hand, slipped to 2-5, second to the last in the standings.

