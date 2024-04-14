As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson coach JP Yude is pinning his hopes on something bigger than final scores in the Lady Falcons' last few matches in UAAP Season 86, as their Final Four hopes were snuffed by FEU’s upset win over league leaders UST Saturday night.

With juggernauts La Salle and NU still in their schedule and virtually nothing to play for except their ranking, Yude is telling his players to look past the final standings.

Results be damned, the tactician wants to see an all-out Lady Falcons team out on the taraflex as their Season 86 bid winds down.

“For me, siguro talaga [ang gusto ko] makita [is] how they perform their very best talaga, every time, sa mga remaining games namin, because, yun nga, hindi biro yung mga makakalaban namin pero we will do our best,” Yude said after their hard-fought five set win over UP on Saturday.

“Kumbaga, [kung] paano namin gagawan ng paraan at paano namin ma-execute yung preparation namin towards that. Yung gusto ko talaga makita sa kanila, how they build their trust sa sarili nila, sa kasama nila, the character and attitude talaga towards the game kasi every time, yun naman talaga yung number one goal dun,” he added.

Yude also underscored the importance of mental toughness, which he said was also present in their thriller against UP; and even with the skills, Adamson still needs to get over themselves to take themselves to the next level.

“[Sabi ko sa kanila], kahit gano tayo kagaling, pero nauunahan tayo lagi ng takot at kaba, mawawala yung performance namin so yun yung gusto ko talaga ma-develop at umangat pa sa mga bata,” he said.

The Lady Falcons missed out on the semifinals this year after finishing on the podium in Season 85, where they ended up third with the likes of Trisha Tubu, Louie Romero and Kate Santiago at the helm.

Now though, with fresh faces like Barbie Jamili and Red Bascon, Yude and the Adamson community will build toward their future starting with the last three games of Season 86.

Adamson faces defending champion La Salle next on Wednesday, April 17, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.