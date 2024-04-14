Bautista creates ripples in jungolf scene

MANILA, Philippines — Javie Bautista is setting his sights on bigger triumphs in the upcoming Junior Philippine Golf Tour following a string of victories in the local and international scene.

Bautista, 11, recently clinched the top spot in his age category in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines’ Cattle Creek Junior Open in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, then defended his individual title in the Guam-Philippines Junior Golfers Goodwill Cup.

The Ateneo standout also teamed up with Patrick Driscoll to secure the Scramble Team Event trophy at the Starts Guam Golf Resort, showcasing his versatility and team spirit.

Additionally, a third-place effort at the Callaway Junior Golf Circuit in Calatagan, Batangas, has solidified his confidence as he gears up for the highly anticipated Junior PGT, which kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club on May 7-10.

The JPGT, inaugurated last year, is set to stage its first full tournament season. Organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the 15-leg circuit will traverse the championship courses across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, culminating in the National Championships at The Country Club in Laguna in September.

The JPGT, envisioned by long-time golf patron Ricky Razon, chairman and CEO of ICTSI, also aims to foster talent development for future international success.