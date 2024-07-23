Smart/MVPSF taekwondo tilt slated at Ninoy Aquino Stadium

MANILA, Philippines – Expect another fast and exciting action as the country’s rising stars slug it out with seasoned fighters from the Big City in the 2024 Smart/MVPSF National Taekwondo Championships from July 27-28 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said the grandest team event competition of the year has attracted close to 2,000 participants all over the country including chapters from the 20 different regions together with the BARMM, CAR, CARAGA and NCR, and all branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the Philippine National Police.

Several members of the victorious national team that took part in two major tournaments in Korea recently will also showcase their stuff in the event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

Major school leagues, including the UAAP and NCAA, will also field their best fighters in the event where five players including two alternates will comprise a team in both the Advance and Novice divisions. There are four categories in each division namely: Seniors, Juniors, Cadet and Grade school (male and female).

Elimination round starts at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony highlighted by a performance from the PH Demonstration Team starts at 1 p.m.

As in the past, the PTA will utilize the Protector and Scoring System (PSS) and will also have an IVR (Instant Video Replay) system to eliminate human error.

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn this popular sport.