AP Bren outlasts Echo to stretch win streak in MPL PH Season 13

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champions AP Bren emerged victorious in the battle of the titans as they faced Echo over the weekend in Week Three of the 13th season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Before the match-up, both teams had not seen defeat, with AP Bren even having a perfect game-win ratio.

The highly anticipated match-up showcased both teams’ strengths and delighted fans in taking the series into a decider. There, AP Bren emerged victorious, strengthening their hold on the top spot of the rankings with 18 points after six consecutive wins, while Echo stays in second place with 16 points.

Not far behind is ONIC Philippines, which swept both TNC and Blacklist International, 2-0, to stay at third place with 15 points; while RSG Philippines snapped its losing streak with wins against Minana EVOS and TNC to climb up to fourth place with 10 points.

Minana EVOS is ranked fifth, with seven points, after managing to score a win against Smart Omega. They stay ahead of Blacklist International, which also has seven points but has a lower game-win percentage. The former M3 champions suffered back-to-back losses in week three against ONIC Philippines and Echo, which dropped them two spots in the rankings.

TNC and Smart Omega also saw a winless weekend, retaining their seventh and eighth place ranking from the week prior as both teams suffered 0-2 defeats in all their Week 3 matches.

The regular season will continue on Friday, April 12, at 4 p.m., with TNC versus Smart Omega, followed by Blacklist International against RSG Philippines.