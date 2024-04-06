^

One Taguig FC eyes strong PFL debut

Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 2:35pm
One Taguig FC eyes strong PFL debut
Kevin Ingreso and Stephan are co-captains of One Taguig FC

MANILA, Philippines -- A new kid on the block is looking to make heads turn as One Taguig FC enters the pitch of the Philippines Football League (PFL). 

Knowing full well the level of competition in the country’s premier football league, One Taguig FC is parading a formidable squad made of veterans and promising booters when it debuts against Manila Montet FC in the main game of the triple-header action at 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. 

One Taguig FC is among the five neophytes in the PFL to complete a record field of 15 teams for the league’s much-awaited Sixth Season.

And make no mistake about it, One Taguig is determined to give perennial contenders a run for their money.

Philippine men’s national team midfielder Kevin Ingreso headlines the cast with seasoned Stephan Schrock and Misagh Bahadoran, who previously served as captains of the Philippine booters formerly known as the Azkals.

Ingreso and Schrock have been named as co-captains of One Taguig led by general manager Ace Bright and head coach Jovanie Villagracia.

Apart from the three standouts, One Taguig FC also boasts a bevy of local stalwarts and foreign recruits in a serious bid to contend in the PFL and qualify in the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League. 

One Taguig’s logo mirrors the city’s rich history and its journey to modernity. 

Napindan Lighthouse, known as the meeting place of Katipunan during the country’s Spanish colonization, stars in the center of the crest symbolizing its historic roots and Taguig’s economic bloom now marked by skyscraper structures at the Bonifacio Global City. 

Embracing the lighthouse are 38 leaves that represent the city’s 38 barangays and embodies the growth and development of Taguig, including in the agricultural sector.

