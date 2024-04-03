Cignal seeks to rebound, clashes with Farm Fresh

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal

6 p.m. – Nxled vs SGA

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal eyes to reclaim its lost bearing and its old spot in the magic four as it tangles with an unpredictable Farm Fresh Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers would be aiming to mend their broken hearts after blowing what could have a been one of the biggest, if not their biggest, victories to date in a stinging 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14 defeat to the Creamline Cool Smashers last March 27.

Had Cignal won, it would have seized a piece of the lead.

Instead, the loss sent the franchise spiraling out of the magic four and into sixth spot with a 4-2 record.

But they would have a chance to leapfrog back to their old slot if the HD Spikers could hurdle the Foxies in their 4 p.m. duel.

Cignal, however, shouldn’t go into that match overconfident as Farm Fresh, which owns a 2-4 record, has shown its uncanny ability to slay some of the league dragons as evidence by the latter’s shock 25-23, 25-22, 25-16, win over Chery Tiggo last March 9.

The HD Spikers should rely anew on the troika of Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina and Roselyn Doria, who had 22, 19 and 19 points, respectively, the last time out, as they shoot for a win that should serve as a soothing balm to their wounded hearts.

Meanwhile, Nxled (1-5) and Strong Group Athletics collide at 6 p.m.