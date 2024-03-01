FEU-Diliman shuts out UST for 12th straight UAAP juniors football crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University-Diliman blanked finals debutant Santo Tomas with a 3-0 shutout and kicked its way to a 12th straight title in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ football championship late Thursday night at the UP Football Stadium.

Golden Boot and Best Striker awardee Theo Libarnes led the way with the dagger goal in the 52nd minute after sprinting past a bevy of Junior Golden Booters in a runaway.

His high-arching shot was partially blocked by Edcel James Lauron, this season’s Best Goalkeeper, before rolling just enough through the post for his seventh point in the tournament.

Kian Niu converted the icebreaker in the 18th minute before Rookie of the Year Jacob Keleghan put on the finishing touches with yet another goal in the 77th minute as the Baby Tamaraws extended their dynasty in high school football.

Anchoring FEU’s run was senior defender Gian Carlo Lucha, who claimed the Tournament MVP award after a defensive masterclass in no less than the finale to wipe out Santo Tomas.

FEU, which has been on the UAAP juniors throne since 2011, completed a treble last season by also winning the men’s and women’s divisions.

"Grabe yung struggle para makarating sa Finals. Ngayon nakuha na namin kaya yung mga pangalan namin, nasa history books na ng FEU ngayon. Ibinigay ko naman lahat binigay ko ‘yung best sa mga teammates ko," said Libarnes.

"It feels unreal kase di ko ine-expect na mapapasa-akin itong MVP. Sinabihan ko lang sila na tatagan yung loob, trust God always and ‘yun, nagbunga ‘yung sacrifices namin," added Lucha.

Santo Tomas’ Kent Laurenz dela Peña (Best Midfielder), Bacchus Ekberg (Best Defender) of third-placer La Salle-Zobel and Ateneo (Fair Play) were the other awardees.