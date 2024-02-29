Marcelo sizzles as CEU trounces Olivares to clinch UCAL quarters bonus

Daniel Marcelo led the Scorpions with 20 points, including 13 in the third quarter.

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Marcelo caught fire in the third quarter and defending champion Centro Escolar University outlasted Olivarez College, 74-64, to clinch the top spot in the quarters of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 Thursday, February 29, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After a quiet performance in the first two quarters that ended at 37-all count, the sweet-shooting guard suddenly exploded, firing 13 of his 20 points as the Scorpions outscored the Sea Lions 24-14 to take a 61-51 advantage.

They were never in trouble from hereon as they put more pressure defensively to keep the Sea Lions at bay to finish the second phase of elims with a 9-2 mark, earning themselves one of the two bonuses on offer in their group.

The other bonus went to Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, which wound up second (8-3), while Olivarez settled for third (7-4) and will face No. 6 in the knockout quarterfinals next week.

Meantime, two-time champion Diliman College boosted his bid for the No. 5 with a 69-63 win over Guang Ming College-Tagaytay — thanks to Robbi Marion Darang and Axl Ross Taporco, who erupted with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

They improved to 6-5 while the Flying Dragons closed out with a 4-8 mark.

Marcelo, who also logged four rebounds and one assist, was ably supported by Abdul-Wahab Olusesi, who was one assist shy of completing another double-double after posting 13 points and nine boards.

Also registering significant numbers were Franz Ray Diaz, who had nine points, eight assists and three boards; and Dylan Darbin, who added seven points, four rebounds and two assists.