Marcelo sizzles as CEU trounces Olivares to clinch UCAL quarters bonus

Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 4:24pm
Marcelo sizzles as CEU trounces Olivares to clinch UCAL quarters bonus
Daniel Marcelo led the Scorpions with 20 points, including 13 in the third quarter.
UCAL

Games Saturday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – DC vs LPU-B
2 p.m. – PWU vs MCU

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Marcelo caught fire in the third quarter and defending champion Centro Escolar University outlasted Olivarez College, 74-64, to clinch the top spot in the quarters of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 Thursday, February 29, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After a quiet performance in the first two quarters that ended at 37-all count, the sweet-shooting guard suddenly exploded, firing 13 of his 20 points as the Scorpions outscored the Sea Lions 24-14 to take a 61-51 advantage.

They were never in trouble from hereon as they put more pressure defensively to keep the Sea Lions at bay to finish the second phase of elims with a 9-2 mark, earning themselves one of the two bonuses on offer in their group.

The other bonus went to Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, which wound up second (8-3), while Olivarez settled for third (7-4) and will face No. 6 in the knockout quarterfinals next week.

Meantime, two-time champion Diliman College boosted his bid for the No. 5 with a 69-63 win over Guang Ming College-Tagaytay — thanks to Robbi Marion Darang and Axl Ross Taporco, who erupted with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

They improved to 6-5 while the Flying Dragons closed out with a 4-8 mark.

Marcelo, who also logged four rebounds and one assist, was ably supported by Abdul-Wahab Olusesi, who was one assist shy of completing another double-double after posting 13 points and nine boards.

Also registering significant numbers were Franz Ray Diaz, who had nine points, eight assists and three boards; and Dylan Darbin, who added seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

