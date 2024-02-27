Fuertes, Go keep momentum going in PPS Digos neftest

Stephen Fuertes (left) and Marcus Go (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Digos City Sports Coordinator Atty. Ray Loyola during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Fuertes and Marcus Go continued their impressive performances, securing dual victories in the boys’ division, while Dhea Cua reaffirmed her dominance in the girls’ side in the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur over the weekend.

Fuertes, fueled by the support of the home crowd, swept his way to the 16-and-under championship, conceding only eight games in four matches. He clinched the title with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Kurt Alcantara in the finals of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

He also triumphed in the 18-and-U division, essaying a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Maersk Labandero, mirroring his two-title feat in the Gov. Edwin Jubahig Cup in Davao del Norte last week.

Go also took the 12- and 14-and-U trophies for the second consecutive week of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The top-seeded Quezon City player crushed No. 2 Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 6-2, in the 12-and-U finals then as No. 6 in the 14-and-U class, he stunned No. 1 Krelz Jan Gecosala, 6-2, 7-6(11).

The second-ranked Cua, on the other hand, toppled No. 1 Aika Salahuddin from Digos, 6-4, 6-0, to clinch the 16-and-U crown. The Kidapawan City star then overcame doubles partner Sanschena Francisco, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to snare the 18-and-U diadem.

Other winners in the week-long tournament, sponsored by Mayor Josef Cagas and Rep, John Tracy Cagas, were Davao City siblings Cristine and Rhiana Mae Mesa, and Everett Niere from Bogo City, Cebu.

Cristine Mesa upended top seed Princess Placa in the semis, 6-3, 6-1, then drubbed Justine Gumbao, 6-1, 6-1, to pocket the girls’ 14-and-U crown; Rhiana Mesa grabbed the 12-and-U trophy with a tough 7-5, 6-4 win over Gumbao; while Niere trounced Francis Dimzon in the 10-and-U unisex finals, 4-2, 4-0.

Fuertes and Cua capped their stellar plays by winning the doubles titles in the 18-and-U category. Fuertes partnered with Gabriel Mayor to defeat Jan Deliva and Ian Placa, 8-2; while Cua and Francisco outplayed Lieryanne Bacaron and Princess Placa, 8-3.

Krelz Jan Gecosala and Niere held off Kresthan Belacas and Julius Otoc, 8-4, while the Mesa sisters thwarted Rhea Palac and Daneea Sinsuat, 8-4, for the 14-and-U crowns.

Enzo Niere and Daneea Sinsuat clinched the 10-and-U trophy with an 8-0 rout of Francis Dimzon and Arissa Macapendeg.

Meanwhile, registration for the next leg, the Gov. Yvonne Cagas Cup slated February 29-March 4 at the Bansalan Tennis Club, is ongoing. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.