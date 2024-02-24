^

Sports

Obiena soars to another gold, rules Berlin tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 10:38am
Obiena soars to another gold, rules Berlin tilt
EJ Obiena
Facebook / EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- Another golden victory for the golden boy.

Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena has bagged another gold medal, this time in the ISTAF Indoor 2024 event in Berlin, Germany.

Obiena logged a season-best 5.93 meters to take the gold medal.

He finished ahead of American Tray Oates, who bagged second place with a 5.75 meter mark.

Poland’s Robert Sobera took third place with 5.66 meters.

The 5.93 meters recorded by Obiena is the highest he reached in two competitions this year.

A few days ago, he cleared the 5.83-meter mark to grab the gold medal in the Memorial Josip Gasparac indoor event in Croatia.

He will compete in the World Indoor Championship in Glasgow, Scotland on March 3.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
