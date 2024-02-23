Painters move on from loss of Nambatac, Yap

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite the departure of Rey Nambatac and James Yap, a number of Rain or Shine players could fill in the void left by the two, Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao said.

Nambatac was traded to the Blackwater Bossing for a couple of draft picks last week, while Yap signed with the same team earlier in the month.

Guiao said that a number of players are capable of filling in the output left by the two guards.

“We have a lot of tools [to fill in the void]. We are able to put into our lineup Sherwin Concepcion, a rookie. I think he’s someone we should all look forward to watching,” the fiery coach told reporters.

Concepcion did not play the past conference for Rain or Shine.

“Adrian Nocum is playing well even in our scrimmages and tuneup games. Jhonard Clarito is stepping up, as well as [Gian] Mamuyac,” he added.

In the recently concluded PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Nambatac averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Yap, on the other hand, played just three games in the conference and averaged five points and a rebound per contest.

“As I said, the departure of Nambatac is beneficial for him, because he will get more playing time wherever he’s going. And, for us, I can distribute the playing time to the guards we are developing,” Guiao said.

Rain or Shine will be opening its Philippine Cup campaign against the TNT Tropang Giga next Wednesday.