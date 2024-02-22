^

Sports

Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash

Abac Cordero - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 3:22pm
Inoue, Ancajas size each other up ahead of title clash
Jerwin Ancajas (right) hands a gift to upcoming opponent Takuma Inoue during the final press conference.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

TOKYO – Reigning WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue wore his poker face in Thursday’s final press conference and said the nicest things about his Filipino challenger Jerwin Ancajas.

“Ancajas is the best fighter I will ever face,” said the 28-year-old Inoue at the Tokyo Dome Hotel ballroom packed with Japanese mediamen with just a handful of Filipino scribes.

“I idolize Ancajas,” added the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, the undisputed super-bantamweight champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO) and regarded by many as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Later on, the two boxers posed before the cameras with Takuma's championship belt hanging from his right shoulder. It's the first time they stood so close to one another, and in another 48 hours they'd be trading blows inside the ring.

Takuma, whose rib injury last November forced the rescheduling of this fight, said he watched videos of Ancajas fights and patterned his training from what he saw. But he knows that things differ inside the ring.

“Not sure until I face him,” said Takuma (18-1 with four knockouts) through an interpreter.

Ancajas, 32, smiled a lot during the noontime event and sat beside his American handler, Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions. His chief trainer, the jolly Joven Jimenez, was not at the head table, opting to stay on the sidelines with his video cam.

The former IBF super-flyweight champion from Davao del Norte, the more experienced fighter with 23 knockouts in 34 wins against three defeats and two draws, faced the Philippine media afterwards.

In a black leather jacket, amid the freezing temperature in the city, Ancajas tried to keep his cards close to his chest.

“Hindi naman natin siya ina-underestimate,” said Ancajas, just excited about Saturday’s fight at the Kokugikan Arena, and the news that his wife is pregnant with their fifth child.

But Ancajas, who decided to move up in weight after losing his last two fights and the world title at 115 pounds, said a knockout win over a boxer who’s never been knocked out would be the icing on the cake.

“Try natin. Subukan natin makakuha ng opening. Magandang bonus kung may knockout,” he said.

Gibbons, who knows boxing like the palm of his hands, said at 118 pounds, Ancajas could be a force to reckon with.

“In boxing, you can lose three fights in a row then beat a world champion and you’re back on top,” he said.

“The fight itself I’m not 100%. I’m 110% that Jerwin will win. On Saturday there’s going to be a new bantamweight champion,” Gibbons told the Japanese press, also through an interpreter.

vuukle comment

BOXING

JERWIN ANCAJAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

Smart Sports Scribes fall short vs Smileys in PSA Cup thriller

1 day ago
AJ Bolando scored 19 points and Julio Sampedro added 18, but those weren’t enough as the Smart Sports Scribes came up...
Sports
fbtw
Four-way rumble looms as Interclub unfolds

Four-way rumble looms as Interclub unfolds

16 hours ago
The 75th Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub golf team championships unwrap today at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club...
Sports
fbtw
South Pacific to host PGT Q-School

South Pacific to host PGT Q-School

16 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School is venturing south for the first time, promising a spirited battle for spots in...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes for Filipino golf aces as IS Oman unfolds

High hopes for Filipino golf aces as IS Oman unfolds

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Justin Quiban seeks redemption, eager to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the Malaysian Open as he joins compatriots...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters

8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al Nassr into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League as the Saudi Arabian side defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Confident Gilas eyes strong start vs Hong Kong

Confident Gilas eyes strong start vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
A “different” Gilas Pilipinas team will try to kick off the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers with a win as they face...
Sports
fbtw
UST&rsquo;s Poyos, UE&rsquo;s Dongallo figure in explosive rookie duel

UST’s Poyos, UE’s Dongallo figure in explosive rookie duel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
In a battle of super rookies, UST’s Angeline Poyos got the upper hand.
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

Team Secret stays alive in VCT Pacific Kickoff

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Lone all-Filipino squad Team Secret survived the group stages of the VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament after winning against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

MPBL preseason: Bataan, South Cotabato, Valenzuela post wins

6 hours ago
South Cotabato and Bataan pulled off contrasting victories and shared the early lead with Valenzuela in the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with