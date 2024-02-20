^

MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

February 20, 2024
MANILA, Philippines – Bataan tangles with Manila at 4 p.m. in the opener of the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational starting on Wednesday at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

Other matches pit South Cotabato (GenSan) against Batangas City Embassy Chill at 6 p.m. and Valenzuela against guest Team Bulalakaw at 8 p.m.

Powerhouse Pampanga, the reigning MPBL national champion, sees action against Quezon City TODA Aksyon at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Also on tap are Batangas against Manila at 6 p.m. and Bataan against South Cotabato at 8 p.m.

Pampanga leads Bracket A also composed of Pampanga, Valenzuela and Bulalakaw. Comprising Bracket A are South Cotabato, Batangas, Manila and Bataan.

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao will spearhead Bulalakaw, which is composed of standouts from local tournaments the eight-division world boxing champion is hosting regularly in GenSan.

Other than Pacquiao, top MPBL officials led by Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, Executive Officer Joe Ramos and Operations Head Emmer Oreta will oversee the smooth running of the 2024 Preseason.

Zamboanga City Family's Brand Sardines, the 2023 Preseason champion, skipped the tournament to focus on its preparations for the 2024 MPBL regular season starting on March 23.

A total pot of P3 million is at stake in the event being held in conjunction with GenSan's Kalinangan Festival.

