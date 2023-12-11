Over 240 golfers vie in Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup gears up for another fun but competitive edition when it is held December 15 and 16 with a full-packed field all primed for battle at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

To accommodate the huge field of entries, the host club said the number of participants will be capped at 240 on each day.

Entry fee, pegged at P6,000, includes giveaways, breakfast and awards lunch on the final day. Entrants also become automatic contenders in the raffle program.

For details, contact Front Desk at 09175020784.

The event, Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament which features members and their dependents and guests, made a successful return from pandemic last year, with Jun Jun Plana securing the men’s low gross championship and Raul Magpantay clinching the senior’s low gross trophy.

Under the format, members will play one 18-hole round using the Stableford points system with handicaps. Players must hole out, but to speed up play, players must pick up their ball after net bogey.

Sponsors will also play one 18-hole round using the System 36 format with the provision to pick up the ball after a double-par.

The blue-ribbon event is backed by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel and hole-in-one sponsors Starlux Airlines, Ogawa, Mitsubishi Motors, Alpine Motors, Toyota Silang Cavite and Klio International & Tee One (Srixon).

The Platinum sponsors are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Cabuyao, Laguna City Mayor Dennis Hain, The Turf Company, Agrexplore Corp., Hanpass, Malveda Properties and Dev’t. Corp/Leads Agri and Tony and Jockey Salon, while Asia Global Technologies and Golforce are the Gold sponsors.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Birdsteel Farm, Rep. Roy Loyola of City of Carmona, Cavite, Dexterton Corp., GolfX, HPCS, Hydrotech Irrigation and General Services, Le Chef, LJ Industrial Fabricon, Miniso, MRT Dev’t. Corp., SM Mart (SM Store), Tee One and The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay are the Silver sponsors.

Leading the Bronze sponsors list are Azcor Lighting Systems, Baali Marketing and Agrocrops Co., BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon and San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management, Corp., Eyelectric, Federal Management and Maintenance Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, Gamboa & Sons, GG&A Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, Newington Builders, PBR Law Offices, Escala Tagaytay, RFM, Robin Woong, Romago, Shangri-La Boracay & White House Beach Resort, Smart Probe, Technology Exports Services Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Universal Robina Corp., Trans Orient Microsystem Corp., Transview Philippines (Callaway) and Warbird Securities & Investigation Agency.