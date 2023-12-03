^

Sports

UST's Salinggawi still optimistic with 2nd runner-up finish

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 10:39am
UST's Salinggawi still optimistic with 2nd runner-up finish
The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe finished third in the UAAP Season 86 cheerdance competition.
Philstar.com / Anj Andaya

MANILA, Philippines -- It is said that one should not cry over spilled milk.

For the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, the saying rings true.

Salinggawi brought home the bronze medal in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition, behind champions FEU Cheering Squad and the NU Pep Squad.

While UST topped the dance aspect of the competition, the team recorded the most penalties and deductions with 15.

They garnered 81 points for tumbling, 79.5 points for stunts, 81.5 points for tosses and 83 points for pyramids, good for 684 points.

UST head coach Mark Chaiwalla said that while there are pangs of regret due to the deductions, the Blackpink-inspired performance from Espana threw the feeling "out the window."

"What matters at this point for me, of course, is everyone is safe and seeing them really happy after they perform," Chaiwalla told reporters after the competition.

"There is the feeling that it is such a regret, but overall, the team was really very happy afterwards. And, for me as their coach, to be honest, it's what matters," he added.

The team and its members struggled in preparing for the competition, Chaiwalla bared, but he is very grateful for securing back-to-back podium finishes.

"Gawi" has been aiming to go back to the top of the UAAP cheerdance foodchain, a competition they last ruled back in 2006.

They finished second in 2015 and 2017, and they secured bronze medal finishes in seasons 85 and 86.

"That 15 points (hurt) again at the time, but again it doesn’t matter as much anymore. We’re really happy that we were able to defend that bronze," Chaiwalla said.

"For sure, we’re really going to work even harder -- not just to get a bronze or a silver but to really bring back that title to España," he added.

vuukle comment

CHEERDANCE

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Long shot to Paris

Long shot to Paris

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis himself once said “bilog ang bola,” referring to the unpredictability of...
Sports
fbtw
Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

11 hours ago
San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the first time in his NBA career on Friday as the Spurs ruled him out...
Sports
fbtw
Messi leaves World Cup door open

Messi leaves World Cup door open

11 hours ago
Lionel Messi is not ruling out another bid for World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026 despite acknowledging that time is working...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Phoenix refueled after squandering an eight-point lead and eked out a 99-98 thriller over Converge to go four in a row in...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger catches up in Miami

Tiger catches up in Miami

11 hours ago
World number one Scottie Scheffler and three-time major-winner Jordan Spieth opened up a one-shot lead at the halfway stage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nxled sees light at end of tunnel

Nxled sees light at end of tunnel

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Nxled closed its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference campaign on a decent note as it turned back a stubborn...
Sports
fbtw
Americans lead way to BPT q&rsquo;finals

Americans lead way to BPT q’finals

11 hours ago
Teegan van Gunst and Kimberly Hildreth of the United States continued their stellar run as the other top-ranked bets lived...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP crown, glory in sight

UAAP crown, glory in sight

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
University of the Philippines is out to prove its stature as the UAAP’s new and legitimate superpower.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez eyes &lsquo;double&rsquo; on home turf

Olivarez eyes ‘double’ on home turf

11 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez is poised for another “double,” including the singles Open crown, as he spearheads a stellar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with