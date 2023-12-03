UST's Salinggawi still optimistic with 2nd runner-up finish

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe finished third in the UAAP Season 86 cheerdance competition.

MANILA, Philippines -- It is said that one should not cry over spilled milk.

For the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, the saying rings true.

Salinggawi brought home the bronze medal in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition, behind champions FEU Cheering Squad and the NU Pep Squad.

While UST topped the dance aspect of the competition, the team recorded the most penalties and deductions with 15.

They garnered 81 points for tumbling, 79.5 points for stunts, 81.5 points for tosses and 83 points for pyramids, good for 684 points.

UST head coach Mark Chaiwalla said that while there are pangs of regret due to the deductions, the Blackpink-inspired performance from Espana threw the feeling "out the window."

"What matters at this point for me, of course, is everyone is safe and seeing them really happy after they perform," Chaiwalla told reporters after the competition.

"There is the feeling that it is such a regret, but overall, the team was really very happy afterwards. And, for me as their coach, to be honest, it's what matters," he added.

The team and its members struggled in preparing for the competition, Chaiwalla bared, but he is very grateful for securing back-to-back podium finishes.

"Gawi" has been aiming to go back to the top of the UAAP cheerdance foodchain, a competition they last ruled back in 2006.

They finished second in 2015 and 2017, and they secured bronze medal finishes in seasons 85 and 86.

"That 15 points (hurt) again at the time, but again it doesn’t matter as much anymore. We’re really happy that we were able to defend that bronze," Chaiwalla said.

"For sure, we’re really going to work even harder -- not just to get a bronze or a silver but to really bring back that title to España," he added.