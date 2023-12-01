^

NU Pep Squad seeks to reassert UAAP Cheerdance rule

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 3:28pm
NU pep squad coach Gab Bajacan
MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University Pep Squad is out to reestablish a dynasty while the rest of the cast led by former titlist Far Eastern University Cheering Squad vows to wage a resistance in the much-awaited UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The fiery festivities unfold at 2 p.m., with the NU Pep Squad eyeing back-to-back crowns to restore order on the dancefloor after being denied a three-peat two seasons ago.

NU settled for a rare bronze-medal finish in Season 84 as FEU and Adamson went 1-2 at the podium before regaining its rightful throne in Season 85 behind a “cheer-obics” dance theme.

This time around, NU will parade the hits of Elvis “King of Rock and Roll” Presley against a bevy of equally exciting themes of the other seven squads.

Winners of the event seven times in the past nine seasons, including a four-peat at one point, a win by the NU Pep Squad would make it a three-way with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and University of the Philippines Pep Squad for the most cheerdance titles in UAAP history.

FEU, which showcased the songs of legendary rock band Queen on its way to the UAAP Season 84 title, will have a Super Mario theme this time after a runner-up finish to NU last season.

UST, for its part, will bring the K-pop vibe to the UAAP with the hits of the popular girl group Blackpink.

UP (Eraserheads), Ateneo Blue Eagles (Super Bowl), UE Pep Squad (90’s Anime) and Adamson Pep Squad (Trolls) are also out to put on a show with their respective themes. La Salle Animo Squad will march into the dancefloor with a surprise routine.

The UAAP cheerdance is serving as a sideshow to the UAAP basketball finals entering Game 2 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with UP and La Salle in the men’s and NU and UST in the women’s as protagonists.

The Fighting Maroons lead the Green Archers, 1-0, while the Growling Tigresses sport a similar lead over the seven-peat champion Lady Bulldogs in their respective best-of-three finale series.

CHEERDANCE COMPETITION

NU PEP SQUAD

UAAP
