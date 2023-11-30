Quiban 4 shots off in Taiwan after 69

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban rebounded strong from each double-bogey mishap as he saved a three-under 69 to trail local Liao Huan-jyun and Malaysian Shariffuddin Ariffin by four at the start of the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open in Chinese Taipei Thursday.

Quiban rattled off four birdies after launching his bid with a 6 at the par-4 No. 10 of the Taifong Golf Club then recovered from another double-bogey on No. 6 with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 to produce a 35-34 for a share of 22nd with 14 others.

The former PGA Tour veteran also leaned on his steady putting to overcome a shaky long game that saw him miss seven fairways. He finished with 28 putts.

Young Sean Ramos also fought back from a backside 36 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 as he carded a 70 for joint 37th while three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que blew a two-under card with a double bogey on No. 3 and miscues on Nos. 6 and 8 coming home.

He tumbled to a share of 88th with 74.

Huan-jyun and Ariffin matched seven-under 65s to set the pace in the $400,000 tournament, the penultimate leg of this year’s Asian Tour, with the duo matching solid 33-32 rounds.

They led veteran Thai campaigner Itthipat Buranatanyarat by one.