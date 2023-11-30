^

Sports

Quiban 4 shots off in Taiwan after 69

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 7:58pm
Quiban 4 shots off in Taiwan after 69
Justin Quiban
STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban rebounded strong from each double-bogey mishap as he saved a three-under 69 to trail local Liao Huan-jyun and Malaysian Shariffuddin Ariffin by four at the start of the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open in Chinese Taipei Thursday.

Quiban rattled off four birdies after launching his bid with a 6 at the par-4 No. 10 of the Taifong Golf Club then recovered from another double-bogey on No. 6 with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 to produce a 35-34 for a share of 22nd with 14 others.

The former PGA Tour veteran also leaned on his steady putting to overcome a shaky long game that saw him miss seven fairways. He finished with 28 putts.

Young Sean Ramos also fought back from a backside 36 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 as he carded a 70 for joint 37th while three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que blew a two-under card with a double bogey on No. 3 and miscues on Nos. 6 and 8 coming home.

He tumbled to a share of 88th with 74.

Huan-jyun and Ariffin matched seven-under 65s to set the pace in the $400,000 tournament, the penultimate leg of this year’s Asian Tour, with the duo matching solid 33-32 rounds.

They led veteran Thai campaigner Itthipat Buranatanyarat by one.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons on brink of glory

Maroons on brink of glory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
University of the Philippines doused cold water on the previously red-hot La Salle, stamping a 97-67 statement win in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Justine Baltazar as expected captured the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as Pampanga moved on the cusp of annexing the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina world sambo medalist preaches body positivity through sports

Filipina world sambo medalist preaches body positivity through sports

5 hours ago
Six-time World Sambo Championship bronze medalist Sydney Sy Tancontian encouraged Filipino women to overcome natural shyness...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golf year-ender: Ababa, Uy shine

Philippine golf year-ender: Ababa, Uy shine

5 hours ago
Local golf continued its upward trajectory in post-pandemic, seamlessly transitioning from last year with a flourish of 10...
Sports
fbtw
Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

Tenorio return imminent after Ginebra reactivation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
LA Tenorio may be returning to the hardcourt for some PBA Commissioner’s Cup action as soon as Sunday after being reactivated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with