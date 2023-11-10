^

Persona 5 Tactica collaboration café to run in Manila

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 2:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — SEGA has announced a special collaboration cafe in Manila for the upcoming release of the Persona 5 Tactica role-playing game from ATLUS. The collaboration cafe will run from November 17 to December 16 at the Moon Rabbit Cafe and Restaurant in San Juan City, Metro Manila.

The upcoming collaboration cafe will be decked out in Persona 5 themed decorations, with a collaboration menu featuring dishes inspired by the game. Fans may participate in special activities like keychain making, a trivia quiz, a message board and a stamp rally which will be running during the first two days of the collaboration cafe (November 17 and 18) and succeeding Saturdays after.

Persona 5 is a tactical coming-of-age role-playing game that follows a group of students who lead double lives as the vigilantes known as Phantom Thieves, after they awaken special powers known as Personas. The group explore the Metaverse, a realm born from humanity's subconscious desires, to change the hearts of malevolent adults. 

In Persona 5 Tactica, the latest installment in the Persona series, the Phantom Thieves are transported to an alternate world. After being rescued by an individual called "Erina", the Phantom Thieves accept an offer to help usher in a revolution in the world known as the "Kingdoms".

Persona 5 Tactica will be released on November 17 on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and on Nintendo Switch.

SEGA was able to demo Persona 5 Tactica to Filipino fans during the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit last November 3 to 5 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The game developer also let players try out other recently released and upcoming titles like Persona 3 Reload, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Sonic Superstars, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Endless Dungeon.

