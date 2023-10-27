Bombers repulse Stags

Ry dela Rosa (11) hit a big three pointer to salvage the win for JRU

MANILA, Philippines -- The JRU Heavy Bombers pulled all the right stops and did just enough to turn back a furious rally by the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 79-72, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Golden Stags erased an 18-point lead and got to within a basket late in the fourth quarter, 75-72, following a floater by Tristan Felebrico with 53.2 seconds left.

With San Sebastian tightening its defense, JRU almost got called for a five-second violation and a backcourt violation.

But the ball landed in Ry dela Rosa’s hands, and the player hit a right wing 3-pointer to give them a 78-72 lead with 34.6 seconds left.

On the other end, James Una missed a corner three, ultimately ending the game.

A free throw by dela Rosa iced the game and set the final score.

JRU led by 18 points early on in the game, 24-6, with a three pointer by dela Rosa.

While San Sebastian was able to cut the lead in double digits, the Bombers went on runs of their own.

JRU led by 11, 75-64, before the Stags uncorked an 8-0 run to set the stage for the finish.

Dela Rosa finished with 19 points and four rebounds off the bench for JRU.

He shot six-of-11 from the three point territory.

Theo Pabico followed suit with nine points.

Romel Calahat, meanwhile, led the Stags with 20 points and six rebounds.

It is a crucial win for the Bombers, who clung to the fourth spot with a 7-4 record entering the final stretch of elimination games.

They are behind the 7-3 and just a game ahead of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Stags, however, are at the other end of the spectrum with a 3-8 slate.