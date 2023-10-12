^

Obiena holds auction for construction of training pits

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 8:44pm
Obiena holds auction for construction of training pits
EJ Obiena
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Asian pole vault king EJ Obiena announced he is auctioning off some of his gear, aiming to use the proceeds to fund the construction of training pits for pole vaulters in the Philippines.

Obiena, who recently took home the gold medal in the pole vault event of the Hangzhou Asian Games, made the announcement on his official Facebook page.

He said that he is “on a mission to help and nurture the next generation of Filipino pole vault athletes.”

“However, he can't do it alone — he needs your assistance in constructing additional training pits!” the post read.

The items for Obiena’s auction could be viewed at www.ejobiena.katapultdigital.com.

Among those that would be auctioned off are Obiena’s 2022 World Championship Puma speedsuit, 2023 Asian Games uniform, 2023 SEA Games custom Puma spikes and the 2023 SEA Games uniform.

Donations are also open, and those interested could also give through the website.

As of posting time, the cause has garnered P10,750 in donations from four donors.

The target amount of cash donations is P1 million.

