^

Sports

Pasay back in MPBL win column; Batangas, South Cotabato prevail

Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 12:59pm
Pasay back in MPBL win column; Batangas, South Cotabato prevail
Laurenz Victoria in action for Pasay.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasay Voyagers returned to orbit with an 89-75 trouncing of the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Propped up by their loud local fans, the Voyagers clustered 10 points, the first six by Laurenz Victoria, in the fourth quarter for a 72-49 spread that pushed their record to 4-2 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Victoria scored 21 points and snared six rebounds as Pasay rebounded from a 70-77 beating by South Cotabato on May 2 to catch up with its victim in the standings.

Other Voyagers who delivered were Patrick Sleat with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Dhon Reverente with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals; and Warren Bonifacio with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Rizal got 20 points from Alwyn Alday and 17 points plus 13 rebounds from Keith Agovida, but no other Golden Cooler were able to break twin digits.

Earlier, Batangas City banked on a four-cornered attack to thwart Negros, 72-62, while South Cotabato wasted a 20-point spread but held on to beat Bulacan, 85-82.

Drawing firepower from Jeckster Apinan, Mark Cruz, Cedric Ablaza and RJ Ramirez, the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters pulled way at halftime, 37-22, and proceeded to raise its slate to 5-1.

Apinan collected 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals; Cruz 13 points plus seven rebounds; Ablaza 11 points, nine rebounds plus three blocks; and Ramirez 10 points plus three rebounds for the MPBL inaugural titlists in 2018.

MJ Dela Virgen also did his share with nine points and seven assists for Batangas, which pulled down Negros to the lower half of the standings at 3-4.

The Muscovados got 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals from Renz Palma, and 10 points plus two rebounds and two steals from Jeremy Cruz.

South Cotabato leaned on the 29-point, nine-rebound explosion for South Cotabato, which also drew 10 points and 10 rebounds from Chris Dumapig.

Bulacan slumped to 1-6 despite the 25-point, 10-assist, eight-rebound, four-steal effort of Paolo Hubalde; and the 24-point, seven-rebound, two-steal output of Nino Ibanez.

The MPBL goes to the FilOil Flying V Arena on Thursday with Quezon City battling Mindoro at 4 p.m., Iloilo tackling Bicol at 6 p.m. and Abra tangling with San Juan at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle goes for all the marbles

La Salle goes for all the marbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

Golden Spikers trounce Tams to forge finals clash vs Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The championship round of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball finals is set.
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
She may have been the birthday girl, but it was Sheena Toring who wrapped up a gift for the National University Lady Bulldogs...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka wins in Rome after 3-year absence

Osaka wins in Rome after 3-year absence

5 hours ago
Naomi Osaka marked her return to the Rome Open for the first time since 2021 with a straight-sets victory over Clara Burel...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani interpreter to plead guilty over $17M fraud: US Justice Department

Ohtani interpreter to plead guilty over $17M fraud: US Justice Department

6 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has agreed to plead guilty over charges of illegally transferring nearly $17 million from...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP face-offs: NU vs UST

UAAP face-offs: NU vs UST

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Who let the dogs out?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with